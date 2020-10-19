Genshin Impact Anemo Hypostasis: Full Guide On Defeating This Anemo Boss

One of the elite bosses in Mondstadt region is the Anemo Hypostasis and is located in the northern Stormbearer Mountains in an arena like structure that is circular in shape. The appearance of this boss can be described as a large cube which keeps glowing at its centre and players will not be able to damage this enemy while its shell is intact.

Also read | Genshin Impact Guide: Where Is The Unseen Razor In Genshin Impact?

How to beta Anemo Hypostasis in Genshin Impact

Also read | Cold War Beta End Date: Developers Offer More Game Time To COD Fans

This enemy boss has a square armour that is used to fight against those who attack it. Players will have to wait for the right time to hit it while avoiding all of its attacks. Locating it is not tough and can be found in the northern part of Mondstadt as mentioned above. Players can enter the ring without having to start a fight, but will need to finish the fight once it starts.

Also read | Genshin Impact Sucrose Build: Know All About Best Anemo Support Build

Below are the steps for defeating the anemo hypostasis

Phase 1 The main method for defeating this Anemo Hypostasis boss is by making use of the opening that it creates with each series of its attacks. All this boss does is sit at one place while the player initiates a battle, as it is immune to all incoming damage because of its armour. After a duration of a few seconds, this boss will start making its first move. The number of attacks it has is not much, and he will always leave itself open to incoming damage most of the time. Players will have to get their timing right about when to strike and when to run. Once the HP of this boss reaches 5%, the fight will go into phase 2.

Phase 2 - Second Wind Now that the boss is at 5% HP, it will stop what it’s doing and start becoming immune in the middle of the arena. Next, it’ll summon wind gust attacks along with Anemo orbs which will linger in the air. Players should not wait too long to ride the waves and pick these up as fast as possible else these orbs will heal the boss for 10-15% health.



Also read | Genshin Impact Guide: Check Out The Sacrificial Sword In Genshin Impact Here

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo