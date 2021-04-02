Genshin Impact Baizhu: Know All About The Upcoming Playable Character

Genshin Impact has generated massive amounts of hype in recent years. The game offers the full package for the players at virtually no cost. It has a fantastic RPG system that players appreciate. The combat system has also been appreciated by the players. It is a fantasy-themed game, so the players have a varying set of exciting elemental powers. They have also provided the players with a huge set of quests, bosses, puzzles, mysteries, and more to immerse themselves in the game completely. Numerous players are inquisitive about Genshin Impact Baizhu.

Genshin Impact Baizhu

Genshin Impact 1.5 update is what most players are talking about. Every player is anticipating a great many changes and new substance in this update. One of the things that have been alleged by the players is that Baizhu in Genshin Impact will be a playable character in the game now. Baizhu in Genshin Impact is already an NPC and just like Rosario, players believe that Baizhu will turn from an NPC to a playable character in the Genshin Impact Update 1.5.

Genshin Impact Vennessa

Earlier this month the Genshin Impact official Youtube account released a character teaser trailer. This video consisted of Venti narrating a story of the four winds of Mondstadt. These four winds include the following characters:

Andrius, the Wolf of the North

Jean, the Lion of the South

Vennessa, the Falcon of the West

Dvalin, the Dragon of the East.

Vennessa in Genshin Impact is one of the four winds. She hasn’t made an appearance in the game till now but has been mentioned by Venti. Vennessa in Genshin Impact is considered to be one of the heroes. She was crucial in putting an end to the Aristocracy and establishing the City of Mondstadt and the Knights of Favonius. After her death, she ascended to Celestia at Windrise and became the Falcon of the West, one of the four winds. Many players have been asking, will Vennessa be added to the game, or what role would she play later in Genshin Impact, all of these questions will be answered in time by the next Genshin Impact Update.

Genshin Impact Pervases

Pervases is a character in Genshin Impact that perished over 1000 years ago and has now come back. This new character is a part of the Lantern Rite Festival and will play a big role in the story missions for this festival. Players want to know when would they see the first appearance of Pervases. The first appearance of Pervases is seen after the story of the character is narrated by the members of the Yaksha. This is the introduction of a new character in the game and the players are excited about it.

Pervases was a member of the Yaksha. Yaksha are people called Adepti that protect the defend Liyue from Dark Threats. Pervases was a junior in the Yaksha and passed away in the battle against the fallen Gods. His soul kept lingering in the Adeptus temple until he collected a sensor and 7 lamps to perform the spell of Mortal Lingering. Mortal Lingering is an adept technique used to create an illusory body.

Promo Image Source: Genshin Impact