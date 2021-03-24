Last Updated:

Genshin Impact Bennett Hangout Event: Here's Complete Guide

Genshin Impact has added a new feature called Hangout Events in the latest update. Check out the Genshin Impact Bennett Hangout Guide here.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
Source: Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is the go-to game for most players right now. This free-to-play game has generated massive amounts of hype. The game has created a rich and deep world of Tevyat which is filled with content for players in every nook and corner. It has puzzles, quests, bosses, and a lot more for the players to stay engaged. Genshin Impact also supports multiplayer, so players can squad and take on some Elite bosses. Numerous players have asked about the Genshin Impact Bennett Hangout Guide.

READ | Genshin Impact Vishaps and where to find them: Know all details here

Genshin Impact Bennett Hangout Guide

Hangout is a new feature that has been added in the Genshin Impact update 1.4. This feature allows the player to get to know the characters of the game better. They do this by engaging in conversations, accompanying them on activities, and helping them out in quests. Players can ruin the hangout with a character if they make one wrong move. So far the hangout feature is available for four characters only; Noelle, Barbara, Chongyun, and Bennett.

READ | Genshin impact teucer's tour: Here is a brief guide to complete this quest

For the Bennet Hangout event, the players will have to obtain memories with the character by making choices in the game. The Bennett Hangout guide will help the player learn the major choices they can make in these encounters. Check out the Bennett Hangout Guide below:

READ | Genshin impact xiao: How tall is xiao in genshin impact? Find out here

Fruitless Anticipation

  • We could just do something else
  • How about we hang out around the town?

Hasty Farewell

  • We could just do something else
  • How about a walk in the wild?

Taste Tester Royce

  • Sure! Let’s go on an adventure!
  • I do
  • You cooked it, you can do whatever you want with it

Ready to Make Sacrifices

  • Sure! Let’s go on an adventure!
  • I do
  • No way. You don’t owe him anything

No Wonder it’s a Top-Class Commission

  • Sure! Let’s go on an adventure!
  • No, I usually leave straight away
  • Go Ahead! We won’t get anywhere by just staring at them

Fortunate Outcome

  • Sure! Let’s go on an adventure!
  • No, I usually leave straight away
  • Hmm, how can I let you face the danger alone?

What is Original Resin in Genshin Impact?

Original Resin is a type of energy resource in Genshin Impact. This energy resource is consumed upon completion of certain activities. The Original Resin is used to claim certain rewards. It can be used for Abyssal Domains, Ley Line Blossoms, bosses, and more. Players get a total of 120 Original Resin. This amount gets reduced when certain actions are made.

READ | Genshin Impact Baal: Here is a guide on God of Eternity in Genshin Impact

Original Resin replenishes at the rate of 1 per 8 minutes. It takes 16 hours for the game to replenish all 120 Original Resin and it doesn’t replenish past the 120 mark. If the players are in a hurry they can use Fragile Resin or Primogems to replenish 60 Original Resin instantly.

READ | Genshin Impact's Yanfei and Eula: Learn more about the leaked characters

Promo Image Source: Genshin Impact

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND