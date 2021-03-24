Genshin Impact Bennett Hangout Event: Here's Complete Guide

Genshin Impact is the go-to game for most players right now. This free-to-play game has generated massive amounts of hype. The game has created a rich and deep world of Tevyat which is filled with content for players in every nook and corner. It has puzzles, quests, bosses, and a lot more for the players to stay engaged. Genshin Impact also supports multiplayer, so players can squad and take on some Elite bosses. Numerous players have asked about the Genshin Impact Bennett Hangout Guide.

Hangout is a new feature that has been added in the Genshin Impact update 1.4. This feature allows the player to get to know the characters of the game better. They do this by engaging in conversations, accompanying them on activities, and helping them out in quests. Players can ruin the hangout with a character if they make one wrong move. So far the hangout feature is available for four characters only; Noelle, Barbara, Chongyun, and Bennett.

For the Bennet Hangout event, the players will have to obtain memories with the character by making choices in the game. The Bennett Hangout guide will help the player learn the major choices they can make in these encounters. Check out the Bennett Hangout Guide below:

Fruitless Anticipation

We could just do something else

How about we hang out around the town?

Hasty Farewell

We could just do something else

How about a walk in the wild?

Taste Tester Royce

Sure! Let’s go on an adventure!

I do

You cooked it, you can do whatever you want with it

Ready to Make Sacrifices

Sure! Let’s go on an adventure!

I do

No way. You don’t owe him anything

No Wonder it’s a Top-Class Commission

Sure! Let’s go on an adventure!

No, I usually leave straight away

Go Ahead! We won’t get anywhere by just staring at them

Fortunate Outcome

Sure! Let’s go on an adventure!

No, I usually leave straight away

Hmm, how can I let you face the danger alone?

What is Original Resin in Genshin Impact?

Original Resin is a type of energy resource in Genshin Impact. This energy resource is consumed upon completion of certain activities. The Original Resin is used to claim certain rewards. It can be used for Abyssal Domains, Ley Line Blossoms, bosses, and more. Players get a total of 120 Original Resin. This amount gets reduced when certain actions are made.

Original Resin replenishes at the rate of 1 per 8 minutes. It takes 16 hours for the game to replenish all 120 Original Resin and it doesn’t replenish past the 120 mark. If the players are in a hurry they can use Fragile Resin or Primogems to replenish 60 Original Resin instantly.

