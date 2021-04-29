Genshin Impact Birch Wood Location: Know Where To Find Birch Wood In The Game

Genshin Impact has generated massive amounts of hype. The game offers the full package for the players at virtually no cost. It has a fantastic RPG system that players appreciate. The combat system has also been appreciated by the players. It is a fantasy-themed game, so the players have a varying set of exciting elemental powers. They have also provided the players with a huge set of quests, bosses, puzzles, mysteries, and more to immerse themselves in the game completely.

It is an RPG, so looting and crafting are among the crucial elements of the game. Getting good loot helps the player progress faster in the game and have the weapons and accessories needed to take on the challenges that will come ahead. Many players wish to learn where to find Birch Wood in Genshin Impact.

Where to find Birch Wood in Genshin Impact?

Birch Wood is one of the many resources that players will come across in Genshin Impact. This specific resource is used to build furniture in the game. The in-game description for Birch Wood is; “Timber obtained from birches. It is easy to work with and produces smooth cuts. Furniture made using such wood is both beautiful and durable. Can be used to create furnishings”. Birch wood can be found at Birch Trees, these trees have a white trunk and yellow leaves. Many players are having a hard time finding the Genshin Impact Birch Wood Location. Check out all the Genshin Impact Birch Wood Location below:

Southeast of Stormbearer Mountains

South of Southwest Lake

Northwest of Wyrmrest Valley

North of Sal Terrae

East of Dawn Winery

Southwest of Cape Oath

Players can farm these locations for Birch Wood in Genshin Impact. As soon as the server resets, all the Birch Wood that has been collected from these locations will respawn and the players can repeat the process. Birch Wood can be used to make the following items in Genshin Impact:

Multi-Arched Mondstadt Building

Lightning Protective Tent

Simple Single-Person Tent

Genshin Impact Guide to Prosperity

The Genshin Impact Guide to Prosperity is a collectible that helps in the Talent level up of a character. The description of this collectible reads, "Prosperity is the pursuit of the Land of the Earth. Prosperity is the promise made by Liyue to its children: To repay the hard-working laborers with enough gold to brighten up this land." This item is a Talent Level-Up material and the Guide to Prosperity location is in the daily/weekly rotation of the Domain of Forgery also known as Cecilia Garden or Forsaken Rift. The craft of Alchemy is required to use this collectible. The Guide to Prosperity helps the leveling up of these 3 characters in Genshin Impact:

Qiqi

Keqing

Ningguang

Promo Image Source: Genshin Impact