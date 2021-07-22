Genshin Impact Bring Aloy From Horizon Zero Dawn As A Playable Character In The Game

Genshin Impact has been on the top of its game to release new content for its players. The makers have constantly been trying to release new features and content to make it interesting for the players. They have currently managed to collaborate with one of the most iconic game titles from the industry. They are now going to bring in Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn to their game. This has now been picked up by the gamers and they have been trying to learn more about this collaboration. So here is all the information on the internet about Aloy coming to Genshin Impact. Read more

Genshin Impact gets Aloy as a playable character

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis



Travelers, let's welcome Aloy – "Savior From Another World!"#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6D00O9NfkM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

Aloy is now being released as a playable character in the gatcha-based game, Genshin Impact. This crossover between miYoHo and Guerrilla Games was never expected. This particular character is one of the fan favourites and thus has also been a part of games like Monster Hunter: World and Fortnite. This skin is supposed to be released along with Genshin Impact version 2.1 that is slated to be released on September 1, 2021. Till then, the makers will be a bit busy keeping up with their latest Genshin Impact 2.0 update. This new update has also changed a lot of things in the game. New island expansion, Inazuma, has already been released in the game.

miHoYo had given out an official statement for this update on their website. The statement shows that new additions like the boss enemies and precious loot have been added for players in Inazuma. Genshin Impact’s Version 2.0 will feature some additions to the Hypostasis like new Pyro members. Perpetual Mechanical Array is a new boss that is going to be available in this Inazuma region. The rumours going around in the community claim that this boss has some kind of connection with the Ruin Guards in Mondstadt and Liyue. The already released boss from the 1.16 update, Maguu Kenki has also been added as a World Boss and a source for Character Level-Up Materials in Inazuma. No other information has been released about the game yet.