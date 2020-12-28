Genshin Impact Chilled Meat: Here Are The Location Details For The Chilled Meat

Genshin Impact is back with another new major update and there are a lot of quests available with it. One of these quests is the “Ah, Fresh Meat!” in which the players will need to get chilled meat. By completing this quest, the players will get access to the recipe for Ghoulash. Here in this article, you will know all about where to find Chilled Meat in Genshin Impact.

Where to Find Chilled Meat in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact Chilled Meat Location

One of the locations to find Chilled Meat is in Dragonspine. Just glide down to the ice-mountain region from the Statue of the Seven. Here you will find a wild pig covered with ice. Defrost it by making use of your Pyro ability and kill it to get chilled meat.

The second location to find more chilled meat is to go south and here you will be able to find more pigs to kill. Now, when you kill the fourth pig, a big boss will spawn. Killing this boss will give you 8 chilled meat.

For the last location to find more chilled meat, visit the coastal area to get more wild pigs.

Genshin Impact Update

Repeat a Domain without having to leave and re-enter: In Version 1.2, Travelers will be able to choose to repeat a Domain challenge from inside the Domain. No more leaving and re-entering.

Missing out on Domain and Ley Line blossom drops: The developers have improved the Domain and Ley Line Outcrop rewards system. From Version 1.2, you won't have to collect the drops yourself because they'll be added straight to your Inventory.

Dialogue auto-play option: An auto-play option for dialogue will be added in Version 1.2. When the Auto option is selected, a dialogue will automatically progress to the next line once the current line's audio finishes playing. When dialogue options appear, it will pause to allow Travelers to respond, then continue to auto-play as before.

View dialogue for quests I have already completed: Version 1.2 adds the Travel Log section to the Archive. All dialogue (text and audio) from previously completed Archon Quests and Story Quests will appear here. This way, Travelers can re-read and playback the dialogue from completed quests.

Progress interrupted when a player quits the game: Travelers are free to leave Co-Op Domains at any time without interrupting the battle for other Travelers. Also, during Co-Op sessions, the host will be able to disband the Co-Op Team just by returning to Single Player Mode. After the team is disbanded, Travelers' own game progress will be restored.

New rewards: Travelers will be rewarded with 1 Acquaint Fate each time they ascend a character at level 20, 50, or 70. And for any previous characters that Travelers have ascended, you can claim the Acquaint Fate rewards from the Ascension Materials Preview screen.



Genshin Impact Tier List

S Tier Diluc Venti Qiqi Fischl Klee Tartaglia

A Tier Albedo Keqing Mona Diona Jean Bennett The Traveler Barbara

B Tier Xiangling Beidou Chongyun Kaeya Lisa Ningguang Sucrose Xingqiu

C Tier Xinyan Noelle Amber Zhongli



