Genshin Impact Chongyun Hangout: Follow This Guide To Complete The Hangout Event

Six different endings are available in Chongyun's "Signs of Evil" Hangout Case. Chongyun's storey seems to have the most branching points as compared to characters like Barbara, Bennett, and Noelle. Cold Noodles with Mountain Delicacies, Guide to Diligence booklets, and Shivada Jade Fragments are among the rewards. Continue reading the article to know about the dialogue options that will lead to the endings.
Correct choices for each set:
For this part, Chongyun will want to make popsicles. So you will have to meet him in front of Wanmin Restaurant. Here he will ask about which ingredients would be the best and will also ask you to bring them. Choose the ones mentioned below:
You'll be asked to send the popsicles to the little boy and his sister if you want the Mist Flower/Qingxin or Sunsettia/Valberry choices. The two kids then ask you and Chongyun to play hide-and-seek with them. You'll get Chongyun's "Idle Amusements" ending after you've found all three secret people.
Select the first option and after that, you will have to go to the marker where you will find two couples along with a strange mist. You will have to talk to the couples and examine this mist. Shortly afterwards, Chongyun will start feeling woozy because of the drink. Here select the option - “Sure, just have a rest. I’ll continue investigating on my own.” Finally, you will have to move to the marker where there is a man pretending to be a ghost. You will get more dialogue options here but Chongyun will feel sick now and this will lead to the ending “Nothing Gained”.