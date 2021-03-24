Genshin Impact Chongyun Hangout: Follow This Guide To Complete The Hangout Event

Six different endings are available in Chongyun's "Signs of Evil" Hangout Case. Chongyun's storey seems to have the most branching points as compared to characters like Barbara, Bennett, and Noelle. Cold Noodles with Mountain Delicacies, Guide to Diligence booklets, and Shivada Jade Fragments are among the rewards. Continue reading the article to know about the dialogue options that will lead to the endings.

Genshin Impact Chongyun Hangout Guide

Blessing in Disguise

Correct choices for each set:

Set 1: “There’s a ghostly shadow skulking about Feiyun Slope at night.”

Set 2: “Deep in the sea of clouds, a marauding demon has been raiding commercial fishing boats and building a luxurious palace.”

Set 3: “There’s a vigilant demon adept at concealing itself in mist. Recently, people have found traces of it in Mingyun Village, Guili Plains, and Yaoguang Shoal.”

Idle Amusements and Can’t Beat This Heat

For this part, Chongyun will want to make popsicles. So you will have to meet him in front of Wanmin Restaurant. Here he will ask about which ingredients would be the best and will also ask you to bring them. Choose the ones mentioned below:

Jueyun Chili and Slime Condensate – This will net you the “Can’t Beat This Heat” ending immediately after Chongyun eats the popsicle. Looks like this Cryo character can’t handle spicy food.

Mist Flower and Qingxin – This gives you a branching point called “A Cooling Mix.”

Sunsettia and Valberries – This gives you a branching point called “A Sweet Mix.”

Hide-and-seek locations

You'll be asked to send the popsicles to the little boy and his sister if you want the Mist Flower/Qingxin or Sunsettia/Valberry choices. The two kids then ask you and Chongyun to play hide-and-seek with them. You'll get Chongyun's "Idle Amusements" ending after you've found all three secret people.

Nothing Gained

Speak to the old man at Wuwang Hill and he will then offer both of you a drink: “Let’s both drink it. If you lose control, I’ll be sure to take care of you.” “Just let me drink it alone.”



Select the first option and after that, you will have to go to the marker where you will find two couples along with a strange mist. You will have to talk to the couples and examine this mist. Shortly afterwards, Chongyun will start feeling woozy because of the drink. Here select the option - “Sure, just have a rest. I’ll continue investigating on my own.” Finally, you will have to move to the marker where there is a man pretending to be a ghost. You will get more dialogue options here but Chongyun will feel sick now and this will lead to the ending “Nothing Gained”.

Image Source: miHoYo