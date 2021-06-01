Genshin Impact Codes For June 2021: How To Redeem Codes In Genshin Impact, Explained

In Genshin Impact, players are always trying to level up further, acquire better and stronger weapons and collect high-level resources. With the gacha mechanics of the game, this can become a tough job for the players at times. In a multiplayer game, competing with a huge number of players can be difficult and in Genshin Impact players need something that can help make this situation easier. Genshin Impact redeem code is one of the ways that have been added to make this situation better. Players want to learn more about Genshin Impact Codes for June.

Genshin Impact Codes for June

A Genshin Impact redeem code can be used to acquire free items in the game. These codes are valid for a limited time, so the players should enter them into their games as soon as possible. Players can acquire Primogems, Mora, Mystic Enchantment Ores, Hero’s Wits, and Adventure Experience. All of these items are important for progressing further in the World of Genshin Impact. Keep in mind the Genshin Impact June Codes are only valid till the 9th of June. Check out all the Genshin Impact June Codes below:

GS6ACJ775KNV

60x Primogems

10,000 Mora

GSIMPTQ125

60x Primogems

10,000 Mora

WTNTBYSZJNRD

100x Primogems

10x Mystic Enhancement Ores

8A6ABHTH2N9Z

100x Primogems

5x Hero’s Wits

UTNBBGSZ3NQM

100x Primogems

50,000 Mora

GENSHINGIFT: Can be redeemed once

50x Primogems

3x Hero’s Wit

SBNBUK67M37Z: New Players

30x Primogems

5x Adventurer Experience

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact?

After figuring out what the codes are, many players will wonder how to redeem codes in Genshin Impact. Fortunately for the players, the situation has been made better, first they would have to go through their Mihoyo account to redeem codes, now they can redeem codes from the game itself. The players also need to be Adventure Rank 10 or higher to be eligible to redeem codes in Genshin Impact. Check out the steps to redeem codes in Genshin Impact below:

First, the players should load up the game and then open the main menu of Genshin Impact.

Then the players should look for the Settings option and then select it.

Then inside the Settings option, the players will have to select the Account Option

Here the players will find the Redeem Code option.

Players will then just have to enter the Genshin Impact code in the required field and the game will then provide them with the items that the code provides.

IMAGE: GENSHIN IMPACT