Genshin Impact Confront Stormterror: How To Confront The Stormterror Boss?

Due to his ongoing rampage across Mondstadt, the dragon Dvalin is known as Stormterror in Genshin Effect. Players in the game will be able to fight and beat him as part of the main quest, but they must first achieve Adventure Rank 18 to do so. You can proceed to the Stormterror's Lair zone once you enter this stage. Here's a guide on this quest as of the latest Genshin Impact update.

Genshin Impact Confront Stormterror Guide

You'll notice a temple surrounded by a mystical shield when you arrive in Stormterror's Lair. You won't be able to drive through it, so you'll have to take a different path. Track down the wind currents and platform your way to the temple's inner sanctum. To trigger the switch, you must pick up floating crystals from here. After you've done that, you'll notice three more switches scattered around the field. To be allowed, each switch also needs three crystals.

There are a few enemies in the areas with the switches, but they're easy to defeat. To expedite stuff, you should be about level 25-30 at this stage. Check out our levelling and EXP boosters guide for more details. The temple's barrier will vanish until you've triggered all three switches. Stormterror can now be faced. Be aware that this is a level 26 boss clash, so plan accordingly.

The boss battle begins with a shoot 'em up or "shmup" process. The aim is to shoot the dragon's back with the corrupted crystals. The boss will begin shooting endless laser beams at you until you smash the first crystal. They deal some harm, but if you're not careful, too many hits will deplete your health.

Stormterror’s attacks

Fly-by If Stormterror is hidden, he will reappear and zip through the platform's middle, causing major damage if you are captured.

Bite Stormterror can pull back and hit the place where your character is standing on a regular basis. Dragon Breath Before breathing from one side of the platform to the other, Stormterror will draw his head back. To float above the attack's area of impact, run to the opposite side or use the orbs/wind present.

Dragon Breath Pulse Bomb Stormterror can launch multiple pulsing bombs at you while hovering in mid-air. He'll make a total of four of these (two at a time).



Image Source: miHoYo