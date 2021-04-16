Genshin Impact Contending Tides Event: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Contending Tides is the newest event that has been introduced in Genshin Impact. In this event, players will have to battle against many waves of enemies and there will be different types of criteria for defeating them. The previous event before Contending Tides was the Windblume Festival which introduced several new mini-games. Continue reading to know all about this event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Contending Tides

Day 1 - Welcome to Easy Mode Objectives Extreme Difficulty The player needs to Defeat 20 Opponents in 180 seconds. The player needs to Defeat 4 Blazing Axe Mitachurls. None of the characters should die.

Day 2 - Don't Sweat It Objectives Extreme Difficulty The player needs to Defeat 30 Opponents in 180 seconds. No more than 20s can pass between enemy kills. None of the characters should die. Day 3 - Art of the Cannonball Objectives Extreme Difficulty The player needs to Defeat 25 Opponents in 190 seconds. The player needs to Defeat 3 Blazing Axe Mitachurls. None of the characters should die. Day 4 - Battle of an Epoch Objectives Extreme Difficulty The player needs to Defeat 5 Opponents in 135 seconds. Do not leave the arena during the challenge. None of the characters should die. Day 5 - To The Bitter End Objectives Extreme Difficulty The player needs to Defeat one opponent in 110 seconds. Do not leave the arena during the challenge. None of the characters should die. Day 6 - Shock Me, I Dare You! Objectives Extreme Difficulty The player needs to Defeat 30 opponents in 150 seconds None of the characters should die. Day 7 - Want to Know How I Got These Icicles? Objectives Extreme Difficulty The player needs to Defeat 1 opponent in 90 seconds Do not leave the arena during the challenge None of the characters should die.

Genshin Impact Update

Mihoyo, the game's creators, revealed earlier this week that they would host a special Genshin programme, which will be available to stream on YouTube and will provide all the latest information on what's coming up next for the iconic free-to-play game. The start time for Genshin Impact 1.5 Livestream has been set for 11:00 AM (UTC-5) on Friday, April 16. For those who are in the UK. This will mean tuning in at 5pm BST, or 9am PST, if you live in the United States.

miHoYo also posted on their official website a message which reads - "Today, Paimon brings you great news! The Special Program for "Genshin Impact" version 1.5 will be officially released on April 16 at 11:00 AM (UTC-5). The Special Program will be hosted on our official YouTube channel >>> https://youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact."

Image Source: miHoYo