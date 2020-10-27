Genshin Impact Crab Location: Follow This Guide To Find Ocean, Sun And Golden Crabs

Crabs are one of the cooking ingredients in the world of Genshin Impact. Players can easily find these small creatures around the water bodies like lakes, rivers and beaches. Two of the places where it gets harder to find them are at the lakes and ponds, so it's necessary to know exactly where to go to save some time. Here is all that you need to know about the different types of crabs in this Genshin Impact crab location guide.

Genshin Impact Crab Farm Location Guide

Two of the ways for obtaining the ocean, sun, and golden crabs in Genshin Impact are either by visiting the water bodies for collecting them or by purchasing directly from Uncle Sun. To be precise, the exact location where players will find it easy for farming these crabs is at the Guyun Stone Forest shore area.

It is also possible to obtain them in the Falcon coast area and also near the Luhua pool location. One great thing about crab farming is that other than these crabs, there won't be any high-level monsters around. For the second part, these crabs can be purchase directly from Uncle Sam. Most of the seafood items that he sells are shrimp, meat, and fish. The cost of 5 crabs is 240 Mora, so for all the players who do not want to waste time in farming crabs can just head over to Liyue Harbor and purchase them from him at the above-mentioned cost.

Three of the food recipes that the players can craft are Crab Roe, Calla Lily Seafood Soup, and the Adeptus’ Temptation. Below mentioned are the ingredients with their proper amounts:

Crab Roe: 4 Crabs. (Crab Roe is an ingredient in Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake)

4 Crabs. (Crab Roe is an ingredient in Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake) Calla Lily Seafood Soup: 4 Crabs, 1 Calla Lily, 2 Mint

4 Crabs, 1 Calla Lily, 2 Mint Adeptus’ Temptation: 4 Ham, 3 Crab, 3 Shrimp Meat and 3 Matsutake

Genshin Impact download on PC, PS4 and Mobile (iOS and Android)

PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

iOS or Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



