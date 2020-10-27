Genshin Impact Crab Location: Follow This Guide To Find Ocean, Sun And Golden Crabs

Quick links:
Crabs are one of the cooking ingredients in the world of Genshin Impact. Players can easily find these small creatures around the water bodies like lakes, rivers and beaches. Two of the places where it gets harder to find them are at the lakes and ponds, so it's necessary to know exactly where to go to save some time. Here is all that you need to know about the different types of crabs in this Genshin Impact crab location guide.
Two of the ways for obtaining the ocean, sun, and golden crabs in Genshin Impact are either by visiting the water bodies for collecting them or by purchasing directly from Uncle Sun. To be precise, the exact location where players will find it easy for farming these crabs is at the Guyun Stone Forest shore area.
It is also possible to obtain them in the Falcon coast area and also near the Luhua pool location. One great thing about crab farming is that other than these crabs, there won't be any high-level monsters around. For the second part, these crabs can be purchase directly from Uncle Sam. Most of the seafood items that he sells are shrimp, meat, and fish. The cost of 5 crabs is 240 Mora, so for all the players who do not want to waste time in farming crabs can just head over to Liyue Harbor and purchase them from him at the above-mentioned cost.
Three of the food recipes that the players can craft are Crab Roe, Calla Lily Seafood Soup, and the Adeptus’ Temptation. Below mentioned are the ingredients with their proper amounts:
