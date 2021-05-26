Genshin Impact Cyno: Know All About The Upcoming Genshin Impact Character

Genshin Impact has a vast roster of characters that have their own individual elemental powers. These characters can be unlocked by the player and can be equipped while free-roaming or before starting a quest in the game. The Genshin Impact characters players are intrigued about an upcoming character named Cyno. Numerous players wish to learn more about Genshin Impact Cyno.

Genshin Impact Cyno

Cyno is believed to be one of the upcoming playable characters in Genshin Impact. This belief for Cyno stems from the fact that this character is an active part of the Genshin Impact Manga that players can read for free on the Mihoyo website. This character was also part of the Tevyat Chapter Storyline Preview which was shown before the release of the game, making his appearance in the game now a lot more likely. Mihoyo hasn’t officially relayed any information about Cyno or what part will he play in the future of Genshin Impact. Cyno is seen using a Polearm in the manga, information about his elemental powers is yet to be revealed.

Cecilia Garden Genshin Impact

Cecilia Garden can be found near Wolvendom in Mondstadt. Cecilia Garden is also an Abyssal Domain. Clearing this domain rewards the players with Weapon Ascension Materials which help in ascending weapons and also increasing stats and max level. Players need these added benefits to progress faster in the game. To get these benefits the players will have to unlock Cecilia Garden. Here’s how you can unlock Cecilia Garden in Genshin Impact:

Firstly the players need to head to Wolvendom in Mondstadt

The players need to guide 4 wandering spirits to their shrines to unlock Cecilia Garden

Once they find the location, the first spirit can be found near a group of enemies right beside the cliff

The second spirit is also close by and is surrounded by a forcefield, players can either jump inside from the top through a raised platform or use a wind skill to break the forcefield.

The third Spirit can be rescued by breaking down a pile of rocks near the pillar in that area.

For the fourth spirit the player will have to move away from the pillars and go towards the cliff on the right.

They have to follow the walls of the cliff until they find a pile of cracked rocks.

Upon finding them, the players will have to use an earth character to use an earth skill to break that pile of rocks and free the fourth spirit.

After finishing all four, the player has to use their wind skill again on the central shrine.

This will raise a domain from the floor, players can access this dome to get their Weapon Ascension Materials.

And that’s how you unlock the Abyssal Domain in Cecilia Garden and acquire the Weapon Ascension Materials. This can really help the player in speeding up their progress in the game and all in all, it is a fun area to unlock.

IMAGE: AFFINITYGENSHIN TWITTER