Genshin Impact Cyno: Know All About The Upcoming Genshin Impact Character

IMAGE: AFFINITYGENSHIN TWITTER
Genshin Impact has a vast roster of characters that have their own individual elemental powers. These characters can be unlocked by the player and can be equipped while free-roaming or before starting a quest in the game. The Genshin Impact characters players are intrigued about an upcoming character named Cyno. Numerous players wish to learn more about Genshin Impact Cyno.
Cyno is believed to be one of the upcoming playable characters in Genshin Impact. This belief for Cyno stems from the fact that this character is an active part of the Genshin Impact Manga that players can read for free on the Mihoyo website. This character was also part of the Tevyat Chapter Storyline Preview which was shown before the release of the game, making his appearance in the game now a lot more likely. Mihoyo hasn’t officially relayed any information about Cyno or what part will he play in the future of Genshin Impact. Cyno is seen using a Polearm in the manga, information about his elemental powers is yet to be revealed.
Cecilia Garden can be found near Wolvendom in Mondstadt. Cecilia Garden is also an Abyssal Domain. Clearing this domain rewards the players with Weapon Ascension Materials which help in ascending weapons and also increasing stats and max level. Players need these added benefits to progress faster in the game. To get these benefits the players will have to unlock Cecilia Garden. Here’s how you can unlock Cecilia Garden in Genshin Impact: