Genshin Impact Dream Solvent: How To Get Access To Dream Solvent?

The Dream Solvent is a new resource that players can find in the game after the new Genshin Impact update, and it can be used to turn some level-up objects into others. This is one of the most important things you can have in your hands. Farming world bosses is by far the safest way to acquire this Dream Solvent. Continue reading the article for a guide on getting the Genshin Impact Dream Solvent.

How to Get Dream Solvent in Genshin Impact?

To use Dream Solvent in Genshin Effect, go to the Conversion tab after visiting your nearest Alchemy Table. Different level-up resources that you have in your inventory can be found here. The Dream Solvent can now be used to change one resource into another. The Plume is needed if you have the Dvalin's Claw. Dvalin's Plume is produced by combining Claw and Solvent.

One thing to remember is that you will not be able to use the Dream Solvent to summon something because it is only able to convert between materials that are obtained from the same boss (For example in the case of Dvalin, if you have the Dvalin's Plume and are trying to convert it to the Dvalin's Sigh or Dvalin's Claw, or in another case if you are trying to convert from Tail of Boreas to Ring of Boreas or also to the Spirit Locket of Boreas). Even with this limitation, they are incredibly useful when you're having trouble obtaining the vital drop you're looking for.

It has been confirmed by the Developers of Genshin Impact - Mihoyo that the Genshin Impact 1.5 release date has been set for April 28th, Wednesday and the release time is set to 4 am BST. North American gamers will be able to access this update at 8 pm PST on April 27. The only drawback is that the Genshin Impact update this week would force servers to go offline on April 27 at 11 p.m. BST. The game will be affected on PC, mobile, and PS4 consoles, and the maintenance is estimated to last about five hours.

Image Source: miHoYo