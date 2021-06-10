Genshin Impact Echoing Conches Locations: Where To Find Echoingṣ Conches?

Genshin Impact has recently announced a new 2.0 version coming out with new heroes that are blowing the minds of all the players. But, currently, the players are busy completing tasks and quests in the game to earn Primogems and other in-game currencies. This is the reason why some of them are wondering about Genshin Impact Echoing Conches location and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Genshin Impact Echoing Conches -

The Genshin Impact Echoing Tales event is quite interesting, especially with this new item scattered all over the Genshin Impact 1.6 map. The event began on June 9 and lasts for 42 days. Besides the usual rewards, finding Echoing Conches will help you get the character outfit for Barbara. There are a total of 32 Conches, but we only need 24 Echoing Conches to get the Barbara summer outfit.

The Echoing Conches are scattered across the Golden Apple Archipelago event map. While it is fun to go hunting to collect the Echoing Conches in the game, they might be a bit tricky to locate. But, if you got close enough, then every Echoing Conch location will reveal itself on the mini-map. However, the process is lengthy, so we have listed down some Genshin Impact Echoingṣ Conches locations below.

Where to find Echoingṣ Conches?

Pudding Isle - Echoing Conch IV - My Hero (1) - Head to the top of the western Pudding Isle. Echoing Conch VII - Island Bygones (6) - To the north of the Teleport Waypoint you will find one behind the wooden crates.

Twinning Isle and Broken Isle Echoing Conch I - Songs of a Distant Home (4) - You will find this Echoing Conches location to the southernmost part of the southern Twinning Isle. Echoing Conch I - Songs of a Distant Home (3) - start from the Teleport Waypoint, then walk to the east. Glide down to the lower cliff to find the Echoing Conch next to the tree. Echoing Conch VII - Island Bygones (7) - You need to go to the northeastern part of the Broken Isle on the big isle. Just look around you will find one on the somewhat smaller cliff north of the peak.



IMAGE: GENSHIN IMPACT SCREENGRAB