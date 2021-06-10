Genshin Impact Echoing Conches Locations: Where To Find Echoingṣ Conches?

Quick links:
IMAGE: GENSHIN IMPACT SCREENGRAB
Genshin Impact has recently announced a new 2.0 version coming out with new heroes that are blowing the minds of all the players. But, currently, the players are busy completing tasks and quests in the game to earn Primogems and other in-game currencies. This is the reason why some of them are wondering about Genshin Impact Echoing Conches location and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
The Genshin Impact Echoing Tales event is quite interesting, especially with this new item scattered all over the Genshin Impact 1.6 map. The event began on June 9 and lasts for 42 days. Besides the usual rewards, finding Echoing Conches will help you get the character outfit for Barbara. There are a total of 32 Conches, but we only need 24 Echoing Conches to get the Barbara summer outfit.
The Echoing Conches are scattered across the Golden Apple Archipelago event map. While it is fun to go hunting to collect the Echoing Conches in the game, they might be a bit tricky to locate. But, if you got close enough, then every Echoing Conch location will reveal itself on the mini-map. However, the process is lengthy, so we have listed down some Genshin Impact Echoingṣ Conches locations below.