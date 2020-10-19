Genshin Impact Electro Hypostasis: Full Guide On Defeating This Electro Boss

Quick links:
For most of the players in Genshin Impact, the second boss that they come across is the Electro Hypostasis. Appearance-wise it looks like a moving battlefield and can be located close to the wormhole known as Spiral Abyss. New players often find it confusing to figure out a working strategy against this boss.
To find the Electro Hypostasis, head straight to the Southeast cliff of Mondstadt’s green hills. Follow the path right through Dadaupa Gorge and you should see the shocking development on your right as you begin your ascent up Cape Oath.
Fight against an Electro boss can't be effective if players use Electro based characters. So keep aside characters like Fischl, Lisa, Beidou who use this element. Using as many non-Electro Elemental skills are key to fighting against this boss for the final stage of this fight.
It's best to keep switching the characters to keep the cooldown off from the skills but also while keeping some characters like Xiangling’s Guoba, to keep damaging one of the elemental opponents while you work on the other. After defeating all of the elementals, the boss will fall.
