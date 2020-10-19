Genshin Impact Electro Hypostasis: Full Guide On Defeating This Electro Boss

For most of the players in Genshin Impact, the second boss that they come across is the Electro Hypostasis. Appearance-wise it looks like a moving battlefield and can be located close to the wormhole known as Spiral Abyss. New players often find it confusing to figure out a working strategy against this boss.

Also read | Genshin Impact Guide: Where Is The Unseen Razor In Genshin Impact?

How to Beat Electro Hypostasis

Also read | Cold War Beta End Date: Developers Offer More Game Time To COD Fans

To find the Electro Hypostasis, head straight to the Southeast cliff of Mondstadt’s green hills. Follow the path right through Dadaupa Gorge and you should see the shocking development on your right as you begin your ascent up Cape Oath.

To find this Electro Hypostasis world boss, players need to go right into the Mondstadt's green hills and then to the Southeast cliffs. After that just keep following the path that leads right through the Dadaupa Gorge and ascent the way up to Cape Oath. There will be some development on the right side, near the Eagle's Gate.

Also read | Genshin Impact Sucrose Build: Know All About Best Anemo Support Build

Fight against an Electro boss can't be effective if players use Electro based characters. So keep aside characters like Fischl, Lisa, Beidou who use this element. Using as many non-Electro Elemental skills are key to fighting against this boss for the final stage of this fight.

Phase 1 Electro Hypostasis is an enemy boss which starts attacking right from the start. As soon as the players start the fight, it will go on an offensive mode instead of being defensive. One thing to note is that just like the other Hypostasis bosses, it won't be possible to hurt it while its core is covered with stone, so all you need to do is keep the focus on dodging its attacks first. The attacks can come in any order, so it's crucial to know when to react and when to strike.

Phase 2 Right after the player manages to drop the HP of Electro Hypostasis by 5% it becomes immune. It stops whatever it’s doing at the moment and reaches the threshold after finally returning to the centre of the arena. The boss summons three static elementals around itself. Non-Elemental attacks won’t do a thing to these, making Skills and Bursts the only real way of wearing down their HP.



It's best to keep switching the characters to keep the cooldown off from the skills but also while keeping some characters like Xiangling’s Guoba, to keep damaging one of the elemental opponents while you work on the other. After defeating all of the elementals, the boss will fall.

Also read | Genshin Impact Guide: Check Out The Sacrificial Sword In Genshin Impact Here

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo