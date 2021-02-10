Genshin Impact Electro Slimes Guide That You Must Check Out

Slimes are Common Enemies that the players can find all around the Teyvat region. They are typically only a threat in large numbers, and are beings of pure elemental energy. They are immune to their own element and are able to inflict other Slimes with it as well. Continue reading to know about all Genshin Impact Electro slimes location.

Where to find Electro Slimes in Genshin Impact?

Slime is a small monster which is created by the collection of Electro dispersed throughout nature. According to analyses, the jumping of Electro Slimes is the result of the electric potential difference in the ground. In areas brimming over with Electro, their unusual movements can be observed and used to avoid danger. These creatures are also known as elemental beings which are made from condensed Electro energy. Any Electro damage done to them doesn't count as they remain unaffected by all Electrotype attacks. When attacking a character it will inflict them with Electro. They can be found almost everywhere in Liyue and Mondstadt.

Behaviour and attacks When one of these starts getting into a battle, the first thing they do is create distance between themselves and their target. After they are at a safe distance they start moving closer to hit their target by jumping at it, and this also deals Electro damage. After successfully completing the attack, they go back again into creating a safe distance. Electro slimes inflict themselves with Electro, which can cause Elemental Reactions.



A large variety of these slimes is known as Large Electro Slimes. All other slime creatures also have a large variation. They become large due to the larger amount of electro dispersed throughout nature. The large Electro Slime item drops are as follows:

Slime Concentrate - Lv. 60+

Slime Secretions - Lv. 40+

Slime Condensate - Any Lv.

All other types of Slime Enemies

Pyro Slime

Large Pyro Slime

Cryo Slime

Large Cryo Slime

Hydro Slime

Large Hydro Slime

Electro Slime

Large Electro Slime

Geo Slime

Large Geo Slime

Dendro Slime

Large Dendro Slime

Anemo Slime

Large Anemo Slime

Mutant Electro Slime

