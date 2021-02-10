Genshin Impact Electro Slimes Guide That You Must Check Out

Quick links:
Slimes are Common Enemies that the players can find all around the Teyvat region. They are typically only a threat in large numbers, and are beings of pure elemental energy. They are immune to their own element and are able to inflict other Slimes with it as well. Continue reading to know about all Genshin Impact Electro slimes location.
Slime is a small monster which is created by the collection of Electro dispersed throughout nature. According to analyses, the jumping of Electro Slimes is the result of the electric potential difference in the ground. In areas brimming over with Electro, their unusual movements can be observed and used to avoid danger. These creatures are also known as elemental beings which are made from condensed Electro energy. Any Electro damage done to them doesn't count as they remain unaffected by all Electrotype attacks. When attacking a character it will inflict them with Electro. They can be found almost everywhere in Liyue and Mondstadt.
A large variety of these slimes is known as Large Electro Slimes. All other slime creatures also have a large variation. They become large due to the larger amount of electro dispersed throughout nature. The large Electro Slime item drops are as follows:
