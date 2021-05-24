Genshin Impact Eula Banner: Born Of Ocean Swell Banner Has Arrived

Genshin Impact has made its character roster one of the most crucial parts of the game. Players need to have the right team of characters with the right skill set to take on certain quests. Genshin Impact has a wishing system that helps players collect 5-star characters. 5-star characters are really helpful and deal significant damage to enemies. Genshin Impact has a banner in the game for wishing for characters and Eula is the latest character that will have their own banner. Many players wish to learn more about Genshin Impact Eula Banner.

Genshin Impact Eula Banner

The Eula banner is the latest in the game, featuring an all-new character and several other characters that players can wish for. The Eula Banner release date was set for the 18th of May and the players can now try their luck by wishing on this banner. These characters that players can acquire by wishing on the Eula banner are Eula, Xingqui, Xinyan, and Beidou. Eula is a Cryo character that wields a Claymore, this is a very strong character and the players should get their hands on it as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact Windtrace event

The Windtrace event is set to arrive in Genshin Impact on the 14th of May and will remain in the game till the 24th of May. During this event, the players will be able to play the ancient game of Windtrace which will help them learn more about the ancient lore of this game. Wind trace is like Mafia, or better explained, like Among Us. Players will be set in 2 teams, Villagers and Werewolves, the villagers have to unmask the Werewolves or Imposters and the Werewolves have to kill them before they do so. Its pretty similar to Among Us, but it will follow action-style gameplay.

During the event, Travelers can talk to Gygax in Mondstadt to participate in the Windtrace game. Win Windtrace Coins as well as obtain Primogems, the name card "Celebration: Peekaboo!", Character EXP Materials, Mora, and other rewards. The players must be above adventure rank 20 to participate in this event. Genshin Impact has thought of this event to be a multiplayer event for the players. Check out the event details by Mihoyo below:

On the first day of the event, the maximum number of Windtrace Coins a player can carry is 1,200. This amount will increase by 600 for each of the 6 days after that, up to a maximum of 4,800 Windtrace Coins. Use the matching function to find randomized games and obtain Windtrace Coins.

Accumulate certain amounts of Windtrace Coins to claim the corresponding rewards. Complete Windtrace Challenges to obtain additional Mora rewards.

Before participating in the game, the player must first unlock all of the Statues of the Seven located in the corresponding event areas. If the player hasn’t unlocked the Statues of the Seven of the corresponding areas, they will only be able to play games in the event areas where they have already unlocked them. Players can view the unlocked event areas in the Contested Zone preview.

Windtrace Coins can only be obtained while playing in randomized games using the matching function. Players will be unable to obtain Windtrace Coins while playing in a custom Co-Op party.

IMAGE: GENSHINIMPACT TWITTER