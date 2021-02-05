Genshin Impact: Find Out How To Get The Photo Of The Blue Creature

Genshin Impact is an open-world action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo. The game features a fantasy open-world environment and action-based battle system using elemental magic and a lot more. Genshin Impact falls under a wide variety of game genre like Role-playing game, Adventure game, Action role-playing game, Action game. It is available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and Microsoft Windows.

Also read | Valkyrae On Among Us Popularity On YouTube; When Is The New Among Us Map Coming?

Genshin Impact Blue Creature Photo

Also read | AC Valhalla Aveberre Megaliths: Here Are The Steps To Solve This Puzzle

The second day of miHoYo's photography event is here and the players are tasked with getting a photo of a blue creature in Genshin Impact. In this second day or part of the Genshin Impact Kamera event known as the Five Flushes of Fortune, the players will have to use their fancy new tech in order to take pictures of a blue creature in Teyvat.

One thing to note is that this event is temporary and will last ten days, but the Kurious Camera is only going to work for seven days so it is necessary to keep a check each day to see next objectives for getting as many rewards as possible.

Blue creatures can be found all along the beach northeast of Liyue Harbor. There will be monsters like the Cryo and Hydro Slimes which count as a "blue creature". Other options are the goopy slobs, such as Oceanids, Cryo and Hydro Hilichurls, Samachurls, and Abyss Mages. After locating these creatures, equip the Kurious Kamera by going to the Gadgets menu, and aim it at them. The device will then capture the creature.

Genshin Impact Update

Eligibility Maintenance Compensation: All Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2021/02/03 06:00:00(UTC+8) Compensation must be claimed before the end of Version 1.3. Bug Fix Compensation: All Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2021/02/03 06:00:00(UTC+8) Please claim from in-game mail before 2021/02/06 11:00:00(UTC+8) Our developers will distribute compensation to Travelers via in-game mail within 5 hours after the update maintenance is finished. The mail will expire after 30 days, so don't forget to claim the attached compensation in time.

Update Schedule Update maintenance begins 2021/02/03 06:00:00(UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



Steps to update the Game Client

PC Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update.

iOS Open the App Store and tap Update.

Android Open the game and follow the directions on-screen. (Alternatively, you may open Google Play and tap Update.)

PS4 Highlight Genshin Impact from the PS4 Home Screen and press the OPTIONS button > Check for Update.



Also read | Warzone Gas Grenade Glitch: The Unlimited Stims Glitch Is Back In Warzone

Also read | AC Valhalla Alfred Study Location: Checkout This Guide To Find The Alfred Study Key