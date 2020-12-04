Genshin Impact Gliding Event: Event Duration, Eligibility And Rewards

Genshin Impact players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the game. This is because of the makers who keep adding a number of new content that keep the players interested in this game. Currently, they have been talking about Genshin Impact Gliding event. So we have listed all the information we had about the same.

Genshin Impact: Gliding Event

The makers have introduced new Gliding events in the game and the players are certainly loving it. The players can use their gliding skills to go through 7 different courses in Genshin Impact. This Gliding challenge will be active for a week and every day one course will get unlocked. A number of gliding techniques have also been added Gliding Event: Sprint and Ascend. These challenges can only be used during the challenge itself. The faster the players complete a course, the more insignia they will get. If the player takes too long, then they will have to restart the challenge. Players can even participate in some new event-related missions under Fading Star in order to get some Battle Pass EXP.

Gliding event courses

Birds in the Breeze

Spread Your Wings

Fly With the Wind

Wind Barriers

Cloudy View

Explosions in the Sky

Leap of Faith

Event Duration

2020/12/4 10:00:00 — 2020/12/14 03:59:59 (Server time)

Eligibility

Reach Adventure Rank 20 or above, and complete Hughes' quest "Fly High".

Event Rewards

During the event period, Travelers can complete time-trial Gliding Challenges to win Talent Level-Up Materials, Primogems, Mora, and Hero's Wit!

New event-related BP Missions have been added to Fading Star. Complete them to receive BEP.

More about Genshin Impact

"Gliding Challenge" Event Details



Hughes the adventurer is a Wind Glider enthusiast. He's traveling the world, and it seems he has discovered a few perfect gliding spots recently...



Genshin Impact is a popular Gatcha based free-to-play game that has gained massive popularity amongst the gaming community. A number of streamers have been playing this game continuously and are certainly loving it. This free-to-play action role-playing game has been developed and published by miHoYo. During its launch, Genshin Impact managed to collect around $250 million within a month, making it one of the largest mobile game launches in history. A number of people ask about the characters available in the game. MAkers have added a huge variety of characters to choose inside the game. So we have listed a complete Genshin Impact Tier list right here.

S-tier characters: Venti, Diluc, Fischl, Qiqi, Klee, Tartaglia (Childe), Zhongli

A-tier characters: Mona, Keqing, Jean, Bennett, Barbara, Razor, Xiangling, Diona, Sucrose, Xinyan

B-tier characters: Xinqiu, Traveller (Anemo), Chongyun

C-tier characters: Kaeya, Lisa, Traveller (Geo), Beidou, Ningguang, Noelle

Poo-tier characters: Amber

