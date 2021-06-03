Genshin Impact Gusha Unu Boya: Check Out The Translation To This Hilichurl Phrase Here

Genshin Impact has been taking off to fame recently and this rising can be credited to the events that are held in the game. Since discharge, Genshin Impact has delivered a delightful assortment of events where players can procure a great deal of items and experience some new substance. These events additionally help drive up player commitment. The most recent occasion is the Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo event the players are having some trouble with it. Many players want to learn the meaning of Genshin Impact Gusha Unu Boya.

Genshin Impact Gusha Unu Boya

In the Mimi Tomo event, the players will be confronted with a great deal of investigation. One of the errands of this investigation needs the players to converse with the Hilichurls and accumulate intel about the Unusual Hilichurl. The issue that emerges here is that Hilichurls don't speak the common tongue and they have their own language. Players need to unravel this language utilizing the manual given to them.

Many players have been wondering what is Gusha Unu Boya in Genshin Impact. The players will encounter this phrase during the last day of the Mimi Tomo event. Players will have to speak to a Hilichurl and that Hilichurl will exchange information if the players complete a certain task. This is the time when the Hilichurl will ask for Gusha Unu Boya, which translates to yellow fruit or vegetable. Players can provide the Hilichurl with a Sweet Flower to complete this task.

Genshin Impact Unta Mosi Dada

The Unta Mosi Dada phrase arises during the second sighting of the Unusual Hilichurl. One of the Hilichurl will utter this phrase during the investigation of this sighting. The meaning of Unta Mosi Dada is, “the wonderful time from lunch till just before sunset”. The Hilichurl is providing the players with a time frame of the Unusual Hilichurl with this phrase. Players can head over to the location of the Hilichurl sighting during this time frame to hunt it down, or they can reach earlier and just fast forward the in-game clock to the time of the Hilichurl’s appearance.

Genshin Impact Codes for June

A Genshin Impact redeem code can be used to acquire free items in the game. These codes are valid for a limited time, so the players should enter them into their games as soon as possible. Players can acquire Primogems, Mora, Mystic Enchantment Ores, Hero’s Wits, and Adventure Experience. All of these items are important for progressing further in the World of Genshin Impact. Keep in mind the Genshin Impact June Codes are only valid till the 9th of June. Check out all the Genshin Impact June Codes below:

GS6ACJ775KNV

60x Primogems

10,000 Mora

GSIMPTQ125

60x Primogems

10,000 Mora

WTNTBYSZJNRD

100x Primogems

10x Mystic Enhancement Ores

8A6ABHTH2N9Z

100x Primogems

5x Hero’s Wits

UTNBBGSZ3NQM

100x Primogems

50,000 Mora

GENSHINGIFT: Can be redeemed once

50x Primogems

3x Hero’s Wit

SBNBUK67M37Z: New Players

30x Primogems

5x Adventurer Experience

IMAGE: GENSHIN IMPACT