Genshin Impact In The Mountains Quest Guide: Complete Guide To Solve All Your Doubts

Genshin Impact in the mountains quest guide

Genshin Impact In The Mountains quest guide

To start in the mountains quest in Genshin Impact, all the player needs to do is need to talk to Iris near the entrance of Dragonspine. This will start in the mountains quest and the players are required to reach Dragonspine and continue the quest. After the quest has started, the players will be required to find the location of the 3 Cores and Melt them.

After that, they are required to head towards the Summit of Dragonspine.

Genshin Impact is a popular Gatcha based free-to-play action role-playing game that has been developed and published by miHoYo. The game features a huge variety of characters to choose from.

Genshin Impact Update patch notes

Adjustments to Passive Talent “Dominance of Earth”

Original Effect: Increases Planet Befall’s DMG by an amount equal to 33% of Zhongli’s Max HP.

Post-Adjustment Effect: The DMG dealt by the following of Zhongli’s attacks will be increased based on his Max HP

Normal, Charged and Plunging Attack DMG will be increased by 1.39% of Max HP.

The Stone Stele, Resonance, and Holding Mode DMG of Dominus Lapidis will be increased by 1.9% of Max HP.

Planet Befall’s DMG will be increased by 33% of Zhongli’s Max HP.

Adjustment to Dominus Lapidis’ Holding Mode

Original Effect: Causes nearby Geo energy to explode, causing the following effects –

Creates a shield of jade. The shield’s DMG Absorption scales are based on Zhongli’s Max HP and have 250% Geo DMG Absorption.

Deals AoE Geo DMG.

If there are nearby targets with the Geo element, it will drain a large amount of the Geo element from a maximum of 2 such targets. This effect does not cause DMG.

Post-Adjustment Effect: Causes nearby Geo energy to explode, causing the following effects –

If the maximum number of Stone Steles has not yet been reached, it will create a Stone Stele.

Creates a shield of jade. The shield’s DMG Absorption scales are based on Zhongli’s Max HP and have 150% Physical DMG and Elemental DMG Absorption.

Deals AoE Geo DMG

If there are nearby targets with the Geo element, it will drain a large amount of the Geo element from a maximum of 2 such targets. This effect does not cause DMG.

