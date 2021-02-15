Genshin Impact Investigate The Strange Ice: How To Complete This Secret Quest?

In Genshin Impact's previous update of Dragonspine, the players will go through a tough quest which will ask them to "investigate the strange ice in the mountains." Commonly these types of quests can be solved by approaching the quest target and using the investigate button, but in this case, there is no option to investigate. Continue reading to know about this strange ice.

Genshin Impact Investigate the Strange Ice

Along with new characters and a new region, the Dragonspine update of Genshin Impact also introduces a new mechanic known as Sheer Cold. By this mechanic, all the players who are away from a heat source for a long time will start to freeze up and this can have several negative effects.

This quest of investigating the strange ice is linked with the cure for Sheer Cold as a primary focus. All you need to do is keep following the quest marker until you reach an icy crystal which is surrounded by ice spikes. Since attacking this crystal doesn't do anything, the players will have to find and destroy Scarlet Quartz. These are red items that are coming out of the ground and breaking these then picking up the stuff they drop will cause red energy to surround the character. After all this is done, attacking the crystals will now damage them.

Genshin Impact Update

Theater Mechanicus Unlock Criteria: Complete the quests "The Origin of the Lanterns" and "Liyue: Theater Mechanicus" to unlock Each attempt at Theater Mechanicus costs 1 Xiao Lantern (regardless of whether or not the challenge is successful). Xiao Lanterns can be crafted at a Crafting Bench, and the required crafting materials can be obtained by gathering plants and ore, or by defeating specified enemies. Progressing through the stages of Festive Fever unlocks new maps, new mechanics, higher upgrade levels, and increased difficulty levels. Progressing through the stages of Festive Fever unlocks new Theater Mechanicus challenges. Complete them to win Peace Talismans. Theater Mechanicus challenges can only be completed in Single-Player Mode or a two-player Co-Op session.

Xiao Market Duration: Stage I: 2021/02/10 10:00:00 – 2021/03/07 03:59:59 Stage II: 2021/02/14 04:00:00 – 2021/03/07 03:59:59 Stage III: 2021/02/18 04:00:00 – 2021/03/07 03:59:59 Spend Peace Talismans at the Xiao Market to purchase items including Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Character Level-Up Materials, Talent Level-Up Materials, the Crown of Insight, and the namecard style "Celebration: Lantern-Light."

Stand by Me Duration: 2021/02/10 10:00:00 – 2021/03/07 03:59:59 Reach the Festive Fever stage "Glow of a Thousand Lanterns" and spend 1,000 Peace Talismans in "Stand by Me" to receive one of the following 4-star characters: "Exquisite Delicacy" Xiangling (Pyro), "Blazing Riff" Xinyan (Pyro), "Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean" Beidou (Electro), "Eclipsing Star" Ningguang (Geo), "Juvenile Galant" Xingqiu (Hydro), or "Frozen Ardor" Chongyun (Cryo). You may claim only one character in this way. Login Event "May Fortune Find You": Log In on 7 Days, Receive Intertwined Fate ×10 Event Duration:2021/02/11 04:00:00 – 2021/02/26 03:59:59 During the event, log in on 7 days in total to receive Intertwined Fate ×10 and other rewards



