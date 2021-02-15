Genshin Impact Iron Ingot Meets Ziwei: How To Help Iron Ingot In This Quest?

Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite festival started recently and now new quests are coming out related to this festival. One of the latest quests will require the players to assign a miner known as Iron Ingot in getting the attention of a girl. He has made a plan to make Ziwei spend time with him. That way you will have to help him by finding a quiet and beautiful place that is away from the pedestrians in order to release some Xiao Lanterns. Here, you will know about the Iron Ingot meets Ziwei photo quest.

Genshin Impact Iron Ingots Meets Ziwei Photo

As mentioned above, Iron Ingot wants Ziwei to spend time with him and has got a few ideas for two scenic locations where you can release the Xiao Lanterns. Follow these steps below:

The task for the player would be to check out these locations and take a picture of the Lantern Rite festival using your camera and then show them to Iron Ingot.

For the first spot, you will have to go to Mt. Tiangheng which is towards the Liyue Harbor.

Along the way, you will be able to see a wooden bridge with a marker saying “find the first suitable viewing spot and take a picture.”

All you have to do here is stand on the marker and look towards the Lantern Rite festival, then go into the photo mode and take a picture.

Kamera is not going to work for this quest.

For the second spot, you will have to go in the north direction from Liyue Harbor.

You can go here by teleporting then keep going up the cliffs.

Get into photo mode and take a picture of Liyue Harbor from this marker location.

After you are done taking pictures of both the marker locations, the quest will tell you to meet up with Iron Ingot.

Genshin Impact Update

The lantern lite festival was added in the 1.3 update which also brought a lot of new quests including the Iron Ingot meets Ziwei photo quest. Here are the details:

Lantern Rite Questline Duration: The Origin of the Lanterns: 2021/02/10 10:00:00 – 2021/02/28 03:59:59 Currents Deep Beneath the Lanterns: 2021/02/14 04:00:00 – 2021/02/28 03:59:59 Light Upon the Sea: 2021/02/18 04:00:00 – 2021/02/28 03:59:59

Lantern Rite Tales Unlock Criteria: Lantern Rite Tales I: Complete "The Origin of the Lanterns" to unlock. Lantern Rite Tales II: Reach the Festive Fever stage "Guests Flock From Afar," complete the questline "Currents Deep Beneath the Lanterns," and complete all requests in "Lantern Rite Tales I" to unlock. Lantern Rite Tales III: Reach the Festive Fever stage "Glow of a Thousand Lanterns," complete the questline "Light Upon the Sea," and complete all requests in "Lantern Rite Tales II" to unlock. Complete requests in "Lantern Rite Tales" to win Primogems and increase Festive Fever. Increase Festive Fever to progress through the Lantern Rite. ※ After the event gameplay ends on 2021/02/28 03:59:59, requests will no longer be available to complete.



