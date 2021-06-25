Genshin Impact Kazuha Banner Release Date: Know When Will The Banner Be Out

Kaedehara Kazuha is an autumn-themed, five-star character in Genshin Impact. A video titled Character Teaser - Kaedehara Kazuha was uploaded on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel, giving fans a glimpse of the new character. The description of the video, as mentioned by Genshin Impact says, "The journey following his escape from Inazuma will be long and fraught with peril, something Kaedehara Kazuha is well aware of. The moon floats in the sky, and a gentle breeze blows by. Though a storm is coming, the ronin shall brave it with song and wine." Read further ahead to know Genshin Impact Kazuha banner release date.

Genshi Impact Kazuha banner release date

Genshin Impact Kazuha banner release date is expected to be around June end, that is June 29, 2021. However, the date is not confirmed yet, and it is speculation considering that Klee's Rerun Banner is ending soon. Kazuha was announced as the second features character in Genshin Impact version 1.6. Primarily a support-oriented character, Kazuha can also function as a DPS. Keep reading to know more about Genshi Impact Kazuha banner release date.

In a Genshin Impact update, the new character was revealed in a live stream of version 1.6. As and when version 1.6 will launch as an update, Kaedehara Kazuha will be launched and be the banner. As a skill, the character can jump and create a vortex that gathers opponents. Additionally, Kazuha can attack through a slash AOE, which is followed by DOT damage. For characters who use reactions, Kaedehara Kazuha can be a great sub-DPS.

Along with the new character, players might be able to access a new speciality in Midsummer Islands. Sea Ganoderma is one of the new specialities that is not being used by any characters as of yet. According to reports, Kaedehara Kazuha might use this post-release. Other than that, a new boss is also coming out with Genshin Impact version 1.6, called Maguu Kenki. As both, the boss and Kazuha have been launched at the same time, Kazuha might use the boss to drop Marionette Core. Adding to it, Gilded Scale is a talent material that still remains unused by any character. Kazuha might be able to use that as well.

IMAGE: GENSHIN IMPACT YOUTUBE