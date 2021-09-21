Genshin Impact Kokomi Banner Released: Release Time And Features Of The 5-star Character

Gaming giant miHoYo has recently confirmed the release of the Genshin Impact 2.1 update which is supposed to bring in new exciting content to the game. Out of all the upcoming changes, the Kokomi banner in Genshin Impact is one of the most popular features scheduled to release soon. Since the release of this Kokomi banner in Genshin Impact is extremely close, players have been trying to learn more about this update’s release date and time. To help out these players here is all the information available on the internet about the Kokomi Genshin Impact Banner. Read more about the abilities and release date of the new character in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Kokomi Banner Release date

Collected Miscellany - "Sangonomiya Kokomi: Secret Tides of the Heart" | Genshin Impacthttps://t.co/OgnMvvR0TS#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 21, 2021

Genshin Impact developers, miHoYo recently shared a post on their official Twitter to introduce the new character, Kokomi. Their post also had a video that explained the abilities of this new 5-star character, Kokomi. Kokomi banner is scheduled to release on September 21 at 6.00 pm local time and it will last till October 12. Makers also confirmed that the release of this banner wil boasts high drop rates during the banner release. Keep in mind that the Kokomi Banner will be available for a limited time period. Apart from this, here is also some more information about Kokomi’s abilities in the game.

More about Genshin Impact

According to the leaks going around in the community, Kokomi is going to use the Everlasting Moonglow weapon. The character will also bring in a Drifting Luminescence event that allows the players to access a new unlockable five-star teammate. Keep in mind that miHoYo has already confirmed that the Kokomi Banner will be the last 2.1 update released by the gacha-based game. The next update release will be directly for the 2.2 update which is supposed to be one of the biggest updates the game has received.

Apart from this, Genshin Impact will also celebrate its one-year anniversary on September 28, and grant its players over 20 free Intertwined Wishes. More information about the release of the Genshin Impact 2.2 update is supposed to be released soon. Soo keeps an eye out for any updates on the game's official social media handles.