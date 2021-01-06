Genshin Impact La Signora: Find Out About This Major Antagonist In Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact takes place in the fantasy world of Teyvat, which is home to seven distinct nations, each of which is tied to an element and ruled by a god associated with it. The story follows a twin, referred to as the Traveler, who has travelled across many worlds with their twin but has become separated from them by an unknown god in Teyvat. The Traveler travels across Teyvat in search of the lost sibling with their companion Paimon and becomes involved in the affairs of the other nations, gods, and the world.

Genshin Impact La Signora

La Signora is also known as The Fair Lady or even just Signora. She is the 8th of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers of the Fatui and a major antagonist in 2020 video game Genshin Impact. The very first time that she makes her appearance is at the end of Act 3, and she serves as the final antagonist waiting for her return in future Chapters.

Despite her beauty and sophisticated nature, La Signora is in fact a member of Fatui, a malicious group of diplomats from Snezhnaya led by the Eleven Fatui Harbingers and occupies the 8th Seat inside of the organization. While a loyal member of Fatui, she is not popular among the other members and is widely disliked by most of them. Highly arrogant and sadistic, La Signora is a prideful narcissistic who aims to steal other Archons from other gods from The Seven and other nations for unknown purposes.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S Tier Diluc Venti Qiqi Fischl Klee Tartaglia

A Tier Albedo Keqing Mona Diona Jean Bennett The Traveler Barbara

B Tier Xiangling Beidou Chongyun Kaeya Lisa Ningguang Sucrose Xingqiu

C Tier Xinyan Noelle Amber Zhongli



Genshin Impact download can be easily done by going to the official website of the game. After that just click on Windows for initiating the download. Now after you are done with downloading the file, tap install and follow the on-screen prompts. As of now, Genshin Impact is not available via Steam or the Epic Games Store.

