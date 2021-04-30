Genshin Impact Leak Suggests Electro Buff In The Upcoming Update

Genshin Impact is taking the spotlight in the free-to-play category of games. The game offers a plethora of characters to choose from. It provides the players with fantasy-themed RPG elements. It has really interesting elemental powers for each character. The game is filled with varying bosses, puzzles, and quests for players to pour hours in at once. The looting and crafting system of the game has been appreciated. The quests can be really fun but can also get confusing to complete at some points. The game also has buffs and nerfs according to the character. Many players wish to learn more about Genshin Impact Electro Buff.

Genshin Impact Electro Buff

Genshin Impact characters are segregated according to their elemental powers. These elemental powers are used to attack enemies and trigger chain reactions with these powers can help the players cause a lot of damage. There are 7 elemental powers in the game, but the players feel the worst of the lot is Electro as it doesn’t have many powerful attacks. These elemental chain reactions are caused in combination with other elemental powers.

A recent leak suggests that the Electro elemental power will be receiving a buff soon along with other buffs and nerfs in the upcoming Genshin Impact Update. The attacks Electro-Charged and Overload are expected to get buffs in the upcoming Genshin Impact Update. As this information isn’t official, players should take it with a grain of salt and wait for the official account to shed light on this topic.

Genshin Impact Mora

Genshin Impact Mora is the main currency used in-game. Mora is used for buying various items in the world of Genshin Impact. Mora is Genshin Impact is a crucial aspect of the game, one of the loading tips of the game says, ''It's a catalyst of sorts, in that is a medium for physical transformation. That is why so many things can only be accomplished through the use of Mora". Mora is heavily used in Tevyat and is accepted by all sellers. No other currency stands in value against Mora. Players can earn a lot of Mora by completing any kind of activity in Genshin Impact. Mora is the most common reward for most activities in the game.

Genshin Impact Primogems

Primogems are the premium currency of Genshin Impact. Primogems are used for the refilling of Original Resin, Intertwined Fate, or Acquainted Fate. Having Primogems in Genshin Impact really helps the player to level up their character faster and make some real strides in the progress of the game. Primogems can be obtained by purchasing the Monthly card or the Battle Pass for $5. The monthly Card provides the players with 3000 Primogems and the Battle Pass provides the player with 1480 Primogems. There are many ways to obtain Primogems without making in-app purchases. Here is a list of ways the player can obtain Primogems in the game:

Commissions

Spiral Abyss

Events

Quests

Adventure Handbook

Looting Chests

Genshin Impact Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate

Acquaint Fate and Intertwined fate are currencies to obtain wishes in Genshin Impact. Acquaint Fate is a stone that looks like a luminous seed. This currency can be used to make standard wishes in the game. Intertwined fate is also a stone that looks like a glowing seed. This currency is used to make Limited-Time Event wishes.

