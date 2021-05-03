Genshin Impact: Learn All You Need To Know About Tartaglia In This Guide

Genshin Impact is an action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo. Since its launch, it has become one of the most popular games in the gaming community. Genshin Impact takes place in the fantasy world of Teyvat, which is home to seven distinct nations. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete details of Tartaglia in Genshin Impact, how to use Tartaglia in the game and more.

The complete details of Tartaglia in Genshin Impact

Tartaglia in Genshin Impact is also known as Childe. He is a confident warrior who lives for the thrill of the battles. This hydro character chooses to wield a bow as it’s the weapon he’s least proficient with. This makes every win a lot more satisfying for him. Tartaglia is well known for being a member of the Eleven Harbingers of the Fatui. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at how to use Tartaglia in the game.

How to use Tartaglia in the game?

Tartaglia is one of the best main DPS characters in the game. It is due to his ability to switch between ranged and melee stances. Use him in a team with Genshin Impact’s Qiqi as support for some decent heals and an easily triggered frozen reaction. In the next section, we will have a look at the active skills of Tartaglia in the game.

The active skills of Tartaglia in the game

Cutting Torrent. Perform six shots with a bow.

Cutting Torrent, charged. An aimed shot with increased damage. When fully charged, it deals hydro damage and applies for the Riptide status. Enemies affected by riptide will suffer from hydro damage when attacked.

Riptide Flash. A fully-charged Cutting Torrent deals damage when an enemy is affected by riptide. This can occur once every 0.7 seconds.

Riptide Burst. When you defeat an enemy affected by riptide, a hydro burst inflicts the riptide status on all nearby enemies.

Cutting Torrent, plunging. Fires a shower of arrows in mid-air before dealing damage on the ground. Tartaglia cannot perform a plunging shot when in Foul Legacy. It is known as Raging Tide’s melee stance.

Foul Legacy, Raging Tide. Tartaglia enters a melee stance and deals hydro damage. In the melee stance, his attacks change. They include Cutting Torrent, Performs six hydro attacks. Cutting Torrent, charged. Consumes stamina to deal with a certain amount of hydro damage.

Riptide Flash, When an opponent affected by riptide is hit by a melee attack, a Riptide Slash is unleashed that deals hydro damage. This is considered elemental skill damage, and can only occur once every 1.5 seconds. After 30 seconds, Tartaglia will return to his ranged stance

Genshin Impact update

Image source: Official Twitter of miHoYo