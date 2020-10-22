Genshin Impact Lost Prayer To The Sacred Winds Stats That You Need To Know

One of the highest rarity weapons in the game with 5-star rarity is known as "Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds". Right before the major update in November, miHoYo released some banners which allow the players to use their wishes for obtaining this 5-star weapon. Continue reading to know all the stats of this weapon.

Also read | How To Become Shadow In Fortnite And Haunt Your Opponents?

Genshin Impact Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Also read | TFT Vi Build And Counter: Here Is The Best Build For Vi In Season 10 TFT

The Base ATK & Secondary Stat of this 5-star weapon is mentioned below.

Rarity: 5 Star

5 Star Base ATK (Lv.1): 46

46 Sec.Stat Type: Critical Srike Rate

Critical Srike Rate Sec.Stat (Lv.1): 7.2%

7.2% Passive Name: Boundless Blessing

Boundless Blessing Effect: This item can increase the movement speed by up to 10%. During a battle, players will be able to earn a percentage of elemental damage Bonus for a duration of every 4 seconds. The maximum times it can be stacked is 4. This effect will last till the character is standing or till he is in combat. Below is the percentage of elemental damage increase per rank. 1 - 6% 2 - 8% 3 - 10% 4 - 12% 5 - 14%

This item can increase the movement speed by up to 10%. During a battle, players will be able to earn a percentage of elemental damage Bonus for a duration of every 4 seconds. The maximum times it can be stacked is 4. This effect will last till the character is standing or till he is in combat. Below is the percentage of elemental damage increase per rank.

Also read | TFT Moonlight Build: The Best Build Guide For Moonlight Origin

Genshin Impact Tier List

Players can make the Genshin Impact download on consoles, iOS and Android, and PC by either going to the respective online stores for their devices or by visiting the official website of miHoYo.

S-Tier Characters

Venti Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode

Diluc Element: Pyro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught Elemental Burst: Dawn

Fischl Element: Electro Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria

Qiqi Element: Cryo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune



A-Tier Characters

Jean Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Gale Blade Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze

Keqing Element: Electro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration Elemental Burst: Starward Sword

Traveller (Anemo) Element: Anemo (wind) Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex Elemental Burst: Gust Surge

Xiangling Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack Elemental Burst: Pyronado

Razor Element: Electro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang

Xaio Element: Ameno (wind) Weapon: Polearm Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil

Mona Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm

Barbara Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.



B-Tier Characters

Traveller (Geo) Element: Geo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth

Klee Element: Pyro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash

Chongyun Element: Cryo Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star

Bennett Element: Pyro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Passion Overload Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage



C-Tier Characters

Kaeya Element: Cryo Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz

Lisa Element: Electro Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Violet Arc Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose

Beidou Element: Electro Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Tidecaller Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker

Ningguang Element: Geo Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Jade Screen Elemental Burst: Starshatter

Sucrose Element: Anemo Weapon: Catalyst Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation

Xingqiu Element: Hydro Weapon: Sword Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen Elemental Burst: Raincutter

Noelle Element: Geo Weapon: Claymore Elemental Skill: Breastplate Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time



D-Tier Characters

Amber Element: Pyro Weapon: Bow Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain



Also read | TFT Divine Build: Best Build And Counters For The Divine Origin

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo