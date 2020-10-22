Last Updated:

Genshin Impact Lost Prayer To The Sacred Winds Stats That You Need To Know

The 5-star weapon known as "Lost prayer to the Sacred Winds" is now available for the players via new banner pulls in Genshin Impact. Read on.

One of the highest rarity weapons in the game with 5-star rarity is known as "Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds". Right before the major update in November, miHoYo released some banners which allow the players to use their wishes for obtaining this 5-star weapon. Continue reading to know all the stats of this weapon.

Genshin Impact Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

The Base ATK & Secondary Stat of this 5-star weapon is mentioned below.

  • Rarity: 5 Star
  • Base ATK (Lv.1): 46
  • Sec.Stat Type: Critical Srike Rate
  • Sec.Stat (Lv.1): 7.2%
  • Passive Name: Boundless Blessing
  • Effect: This item can increase the movement speed by up to 10%. During a battle, players will be able to earn a percentage of elemental damage Bonus for a duration of every 4 seconds. The maximum times it can be stacked is 4. This effect will last till the character is standing or till he is in combat. Below is the percentage of elemental damage increase per rank.
    • 1 - 6%
    • 2 - 8%
    • 3 - 10%
    • 4 - 12%
    • 5 - 14%

Genshin Impact Tier List

Players can make the Genshin Impact download on consoles, iOS and Android, and PC by either going to the respective online stores for their devices or by visiting the official website of miHoYo.

S-Tier Characters

  • Venti 
    • Element: Anemo (wind)
    • Weapon: Bow
    • Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet
    • Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode
  • Diluc 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught
    • Elemental Burst: Dawn
  • Fischl 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Bow
    • Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons
    • Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria
  • Qiqi 
    • Element: Cryo
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost
    • Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune

A-Tier Characters

  • Jean 
    • Element: Anemo (wind)
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Gale Blade
    • Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze
  • Keqing 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration
    • Elemental Burst: Starward Sword
  • Traveller (Anemo) 
    • Element: Anemo (wind)
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex
    • Elemental Burst: Gust Surge
  • Xiangling 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Polearm
    • Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack
    • Elemental Burst: Pyronado
  • Razor 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder
    • Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang
  • Xaio 
    • Element: Ameno (wind)
    • Weapon: Polearm
    • Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling
    • Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil
  • Mona 
    • Element: Hydro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom
    • Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm
  • Barbara 
    • Element: Hydro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin 
    • Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.

B-Tier Characters

  • Traveller (Geo) 
    • Element: Geo
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword
    • Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth
  • Klee 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty
    • Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash
  • Chongyun 
    • Element: Cryo
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost
    • Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star
  • Bennett 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Passion Overload
    • Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage

C-Tier Characters

  • Kaeya 
    • Element: Cryo
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw
    • Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz
  • Lisa 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Violet Arc 
    • Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose
  • Beidou 
    • Element: Electro
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Tidecaller
    • Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker
  • Ningguang 
    • Element: Geo
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Jade Screen
    • Elemental Burst: Starshatter
  • Sucrose 
    • Element: Anemo
    • Weapon: Catalyst
    • Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308
    • Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation
  • Xingqiu 
    • Element: Hydro
    • Weapon: Sword
    • Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen
    • Elemental Burst: Raincutter
  • Noelle 
    • Element: Geo
    • Weapon: Claymore
    • Elemental Skill: Breastplate
    • Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time

D-Tier Characters

  • Amber 
    • Element: Pyro
    • Weapon: Bow
    • Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet
    • Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain

