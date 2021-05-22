Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon event: Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

Genshin Impact is a popular Gatcha based game that has been released by MiHoYo. The makers have added a new Misty Dungeon event that has taken over the gaming community swiftly. So to help the players out, here is a list of information about the Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon event that can help you out.

Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon

Genshin Impact players have recently been trying to know more about the new Mystery Dungeon that has been released. The makers have uploaded a blog post on MiHoYo’s official website and have shared all the valuable information about the event there. This event has started on May 21 and will go on till May 31st. This new Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon will have a total of six trials and each of them will have different themes. Two new trials will be unlocked every alternate day. In these events, the players are required to activate all the Ancient Runes within the time limit to get through the Final Challenge. The players need to assemble a team with specific trial characters. The event is made up of six trials of different themes. Finish them and get rewards like the Primogems, Hero's Wit, and Talent Level-Up Materials.

All of the challenges in the game will have different Ley Line Disorder. These trials will also have specific trial characters given to the players. Keep in mind that the Elemental Resonances will not be available during this event. It is also important to have the trial character in the game. This is because this trial character adopts the Constellation levels accordingly and if you do not have the trial character, the trial character's default Constellation level will be at level 0. The players need to assemble a team with specific trial characters. The event is made up of six trials of different themes. Finish them and get rewards like the Primogems, Hero's Wit, and Talent Level-Up Materials. Here is also a post shared on the game's official Twitter account.

"Battlefront: Misty Dungeon" Gameplay Details



During the event, Travelers may assemble a team and complete the trial quests to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, and Talent Level-Up Materials.



See Full Details >>>https://t.co/inCS7AT9I4#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/x3b6vhk5yh — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 20, 2021

Apart from this, the users have recently been trying to find answers to questions like whether there are any new Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks. A popular character named Bhaizu has been rumoured to be added to the game. This Genshin Impact 1.5 leak has been one of the most talked-about topics recently. No official announcements have been made by the makers themselves but there are a number of rumours about the same.

IMAGE: GENSHIN IMPACT TWITTER