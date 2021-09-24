Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment: event dates, details, rewards and redeem codes

Genshin Impact 2.1 was launched on September 1, 2021, with new islands, characters and in-game items. It has only been a few weeks into the game and Genshin Impact 2.1 second part is about to be launched soon. With the launch of the second part of the Genshin Impact update, players and fans are also waiting for the Moonlight Merriment event. In order to attend the event, players have to be above Adventure Rank 28 and complete two quests beforehand.

Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event dates

The Moonlight Merriment event in Genshin Impact will begin on September 27, 2021, at 10 AM and will last until October 11 at 3:59 AM. While the first part of the Moonlight Merriment event in Genshin Impact v2.1 will begin from September 27 itself, the second part of the event will begin from October 1, 2021. However, to participate in the second part of the event, players will have to reach a Festive Fever of 1,000.

Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event details

As with other Genshin Impact events, players will have to complete several quests and challenges. During the event, players will have to complete the missions in Moonchase Tales or participate in Moonlight Seeker and other challenges. Once the players complete the challenges, they will receive exclusive in-game rewards like Luxurious Sea-Lord, Crown of Insight, Primogems and much more. The rewards that can be won by players during the event are:

Luxurious Sea-Lord (4-star Claymore)

Luxurious Sea-Lord's refinement materials

Crown of Insight

Primogems

Recipes (Oncidium Tofu, Rice Pudding & Braised Meat)

To be eligible for the Moonlight Merriment event in Genshin Impact, a player must have an adventure pack with a rank of 28 or higher. Additionally, players will also be required to complete two quests: Chapter 1: Act 3 - A New Star in the Archon Quest storyline, and Trulla Chapter: Act 1 0 Mondstadt Gastronomy Trip. Genshin Impact 2.1 came with two new islands, namely Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island and four new characters. Find Genshin Impact redeem codes attached below.

Genshin Impact 2.1 codes

GENSHINGIFT

GS6ACJ775KNV

GENSHINEPIC

GENSHINGALAXY

VT6SGRAU7TVM

D3W8FGCM

KA2U9T4FVSZ

SBNBUK67M37Z

GENSHINEPIC

GENSHINGIFT

Image: GENSHIN.MIHOYO.COM