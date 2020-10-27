Genshin Impact Mysterious Merchant; Know All About This New Event

The latest event in Genshin Impact is known as the Marvelous Merchandise event. It will go on for a week which will give players the task of collecting specific materials for each day of the week. Players can then exchange them for a Box 'o Marvels. Continue reading to know more about this event.

Genshin Impact Mysterious Merchant

In Genshin Impact, the task that the players will get during this new event is to follow some clues for locating a merchant named Liben. After locating him, all that needs to be done is to submit the materials that he asked for and the players will be a Box 'o Marvels as a reward.

One thing to keep in mind that one player can obtain only one box every day, no more than that. So it's better to log in each day of this event's week to get all the rewards. Now in case, a player decides to not open a collected box for that day, it is perfectly alright to open it the next day. But after the event, it will not be possible to do so.

Dear Travelers,



The Marvelous Merchandise event is available for a limited time.



Travelers can complete requests from Liben the merchant to receive a chance to open a Box o' Marvels.



Check out the details here: https://t.co/6jxfru7T8K#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/wgHVLotIPK — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 24, 2020

All the players who want to participate in this event need to have a required Adventurer Rank of 12. Additionally, there will also be a limited-time battle pass event quest. This will further reward the players with more battle pass XP. And to complete the main quest of this event, players need to submit the materials five times to the merchant. This will reward them with 1200 BP XP. The Marvelous Merchandise event starts from October 26 to November 2.

Console and mobile players can start their Genshin Impact download for the PS4, iOS, and Android by going to their device's respective online store and installing directly from there. For the PC players, they can go to the official website of miHoYo and download the game from there.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow) 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword) 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore) 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow) 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword) 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword) 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst) 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst) 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword) 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore) 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword) 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact 24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)



