Genshin Impact New Characters: Kaedehara Kazuha And Others To Be Added In Update 1.7

Genshin Impact is a popular multi-platform gacha game that became highly popular soon after its release. The developers of Genshin Impact keep the game interesting for players by adding new updates regularly and introducing new online events that can be played with other players. The main attraction behind Genshin Impact is acquiring new characters and levelling them up. In that regard, Genshin Impact introduces a few new heroes with every new Genshin Impact update. One of the latest Genshin Impact characters that have officially been announced is the character of Kaedehara Kazuha. Read on to know more about Kaedehara Kazuha and other Genshin Impact new characters.

Kaedehara Kazuha - Genshin Impact new character

The developers of Genshin Impact - Mihoyo recently released a new character trailer announcing the arrival of Kaedehara Kazuha as one of the newest characters in the game. While the trailer does not reveal much about the abilities of the character, it does give viewers a look into the backstory of Kazuha. As per the trailer, Kaedehara Kazuha is an Anemo based character. The reason Mihoyo released the trailer right now is that Kaedehara Kazuha is going to be introduced into the game with the next banner update.

Today, let's get to know the Ronin from Inazuma — Kaedehara Kazuha!



This young man's calm personality belies a razor sharp blade that has seen many battles.



View Details Here:https://t.co/5HxldCZJIN#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Ah5Dk3Ij8k — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 23, 2021

Kaedehara Kazuha will also be the first playable character from the region of Inazuma. As per Mihoyo, Kazuha is a supporting character that is meant to buff up the team's damage while creating Anemo based swirls and reactions with other elements. The trailer for his character suggests that he has a troublesome backstory that will be explored in the game. Kazuha's weapon of choice is a sword and he is a member of Liyue's Crux Fleet, under the command of Beidou. You can take a look at the trailer for Kaedehara Kazuha below.

Genshin Impact Update

Fans of Genshin Impact are excited for the upcoming 1.7 update. As per reports, this is going to be the biggest update of the game so far and will introduce a ton of new content for the players, including unlocking a new section of the map, new characters, new monsters and missions. As per an article by PCGamesn.com, the update is set to be rolled out on July 16, 2021, under a month from now. As per some recent leaks, a new 5-star character called Ayaka will be joining the game, among other new characters. Stay tuned for more updates on Gensin Impact and gaming.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GENSHIN IMPACT TRAILER