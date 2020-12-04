Genshin Impact OC Generator: Find Out Everything About The OC Generator

Genshin Impact is the latest MMORPG or free-to-play action role-playing game which is developed and published by the same company known as miHoYo. It features a vast fantasy-based open-world environment along with a battle system that is totally action-based. Players will be able to use elemental magic, character switching and gacha game monetization for obtaining new characters, weapons, and other resources.

Also read | Fortnite Season 5 XP Glitch: Here's How You Can Get More XP In The New Season

Genshin Impact OC Generator

In fanfiction, the term OC means "Original Character." So according to this context, an OC is a character which is created by an author who doesn't actually belong to the original canon cast but is introduced into the story in an unofficial manner.

So the OC Generators of Genshin Impact will ask your name as an input and create stats similar to the characters of Genshin Impact. As an example, entering a name like Michael could get you something like this -

Michael

Rarity - ★★★★★

Gender - He/Him

Element - Hydro (Water)

Weapon - Bow

Focus - Hybrid (Support/DPS)

Home Region - Fontaine (France-like)

Also read | Immortals Fenyx Rising Release Time And Date: Know More About This Ubisoft Action Game

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) Venti (Anemo, Bow) Qiqi (Ice, Sword) Razor (Electro, Claymore) Fischl (Electro, Bow) Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Jean (Anemo, Sword) Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) Traveler (Anemo, Sword) Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact Mona (Water, Catalyst) Barbara (Water, Catalyst) Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) Traveler (Geo, Sword) Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) Noelle (Geo, Claymore) Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) Xingqiu (Water, Sword) Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Genshin Impact download

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



Also read | AC Valhalla Skill Points Glitch: Here's How To Activate This Glitch

Also read | AC Valhalla Defensive Measures Glitch: Here's How You Can Stop This Glitch