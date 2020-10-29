Genshin Impact Paimon Death News Has Made Fans Furious: Know Whole Story

Genshin Impact has been the most famous MMORPG game by far. With record-breaking downloads and viewers, the game made it to the top on its first day of release. The very first major update that Genshin Impact will receive is in the month of November. But recent news in the forums and Twitter are suggesting hinting about Paimon getting killed in the 1.1 update, which has made the fans furious. Continue reading to know all about Genshin Impact Paimon death rumour.

Genshin Impact Paimon Dies

Ever since the release of Genshin Impact, Paimon has been the main subject of memes and she herself is a meme now. Famous in the gaming community by the name of "Emergency food".

A streamer named Tectone took this meme even further by telling the player base about what's going to happen with Paimon with the release of update 1.1. Zhongli is coming back again and will inform the player about a new area where he can escort you to. His bodyguard will take you there. So this meme continues as per Tectone, and Joe eats up Paimon at the end.

As obvious as it was with the last part of his story, Paimon is not getting killed and this was just an extended version of her being an "Emergency food."

Genshin Impact download on PC, PS4, and Mobile (iOS and Android)

PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

iOS or Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



Genshin Impact Characters

S-Tier Characters 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow) 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword) 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore) 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow) 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword) 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword) 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst) 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst) 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword) 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore) 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword) 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Characters 24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)



