Genshin Impact Paimon Death News Has Made Fans Furious: Know Whole Story

Genshin Impact has been the most famous MMORPG game by far. With record-breaking downloads and viewers, the game made it to the top on its first day of release. The very first major update that Genshin Impact will receive is in the month of November. But recent news in the forums and Twitter are suggesting hinting about Paimon getting killed in the 1.1 update, which has made the fans furious. Continue reading to know all about Genshin Impact Paimon death rumour.
Ever since the release of Genshin Impact, Paimon has been the main subject of memes and she herself is a meme now. Famous in the gaming community by the name of "Emergency food".
A streamer named Tectone took this meme even further by telling the player base about what's going to happen with Paimon with the release of update 1.1. Zhongli is coming back again and will inform the player about a new area where he can escort you to. His bodyguard will take you there. So this meme continues as per Tectone, and Joe eats up Paimon at the end.
As obvious as it was with the last part of his story, Paimon is not getting killed and this was just an extended version of her being an "Emergency food."
she will cry... or kill us later in the game... is she another airy?? I hope so :x #paimon #emergencyfood #原神 #genshinimpact #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/D7LgIegLK7— CHILENSIS *wash ur hands* ENG/ESP/WEAS (@despreocupablo) October 9, 2020
