Genshin Impact Pine Wood: Where To Find These Exclusive Pine Trees?

You can now own your own dream house thanks to the latest Genshin Impact 1.5 update. The only drawback is that you'll have to decorate it yourself. Wood from trees may be used to make furniture A piece of furniture would need a particular type of wood, which means you'll have to cut down a variety of trees. Pinewood is one of the types of wood that is available. Continue reading the article for information on the Genshin Impact pine wood location as of the latest Genshin Impact update.

Where to Find Pine Wood in Genshin Impact?

In Mondstadt, you can also find and farm Pine wood easily and Dragonspine is the only place where you will be able to find Pine Wood. Almost each and every tree in the snowy mountain is a Pine tree, so all you need to do is locate one and start your cutting process. Pine trees can be distinguished from other woody wonders by their distinctive green colour and lack of plump foliage. The tree would be covered in snow, and the green covering their brown trunks is sparse.

The Knight of the Favonius headquarters is surrounded by a swath of small pine trees in the main city. This is not only a faster tactic, but it will also help you avoid the cold in Dragonspine. Cuihua Wood is another kind of wood that can be found on Sunsettia and Apple trees. Use the Teleport Waypoint near Dadaupa Gorge, which is in Mondstadt's southeast corner. These trees can be found in the hilichurl camps to the north and the pond to the south.

With a few smacks of your blade, you can collect wood from any tree. The tree model in the game will shake, and three wood chips will fall from each tree. Not every tree can be harvested, but if they shake when smacked, you can easily tell which ones can provide wood. Every tree has its own unique shape. To harvest wood, all you have to do is locate the trees you want and slap them. Just one tree can be harvested every day.

Image Source: miHoYo