Genshin Impact Princess Box Location Guide: Follow This Guide To Find The Princess Box

Genshin Impact takes place in the fantasy world of Teyvat, which is home to seven distinct nations, each of which is tied to an element and ruled by a god associated with it. The story follows a twin, referred to as the Traveler, who has traveled across many worlds with their twin but has become separated from them by an unknown god in Teyvat. The Traveler travels across Teyvat in search of the lost sibling with their companion Paimon and becomes involved in the affairs of the other nations, gods, and the world.

Genshin Impact Princess Box Location

Follow these steps to locate the Princess Box in Genshin Impact:

The very first thing that you need to do is to travel to Snow Covered Path.

Now after you teleport yourself to this location, you will be able to see that this Princess Box is on a small island for which you will have to glide ability.

Right after you reach this small isolated island, you will come across a spot where there is a sword coming out of the snow.

When you interact with this sword, you will enter a challenge and you will have to defeat a total of three opponents within a duration of 60 seconds.

Defeat all the enemies and you will receive a chest that contains the Princess Box.

Now you can use this Princess Box to gain access into the Secret Room.

Genshin Impact Tier List

S Tier Diluc Venti Qiqi Fischl Klee Tartaglia

A Tier Albedo Keqing Mona Diona Jean Bennett The Traveler Barbara

B Tier Xiangling Beidou Chongyun Kaeya Lisa Ningguang Sucrose Xingqiu

C Tier Xinyan Noelle Amber Zhongli



Genshin Impact Update

Repeat a Domain without having to leave and re-enter: In Version 1.2, Travelers will be able to choose to repeat a Domain challenge from inside the Domain. No more leaving and re-entering.

Missing out on Domain and Ley Line blossom drops: The developers have improved the Domain and Ley Line Outcrop rewards system. From Version 1.2, you won't have to collect the drops yourself because they'll be added straight to your Inventory.

Dialogue auto-play option: An auto-play option for dialogue will be added in Version 1.2. When the Auto option is selected, a dialogue will automatically progress to the next line once the current line's audio finishes playing. When dialogue options appear, it will pause to allow Travelers to respond, then continue to auto-play as before.

View dialogue for quests I have already completed: Version 1.2 adds the Travel Log section to the Archive. All dialogue (text and audio) from previously completed Archon Quests and Story Quests will appear here. This way, Travelers can re-read and playback the dialogue from completed quests.

Progress interrupted when a player quits the game: Travelers are free to leave Co-Op Domains at any time without interrupting the battle for other Travelers. Also, during Co-Op sessions, the host will be able to disband the Co-Op Team just by returning to Single Player Mode. After the team is disbanded, Travelers' own game progress will be restored.

New rewards: Travelers will be rewarded with 1 Acquaint Fate each time they ascend a character at level 20, 50, or 70. And for any previous characters that Travelers have ascended, you can claim the Acquaint Fate rewards from the Ascension Materials Preview screen



