Genshin Impact: 'Promise Of A People's Dream' Released By MiHoYo; All We Know About It

miHoYo has been on the top of their game to bring in new content for their Anime-based game, Genshin Impact. They recently released a new Promise of a People's Dream Teaser on their official social media handles. This new trailer explains the complete story of a new Genshin Impact character that is supposed to be launched in the game soon. This has been picked up by the players and they are curious to learn more about this latest teaser released by miHoYo. Here is a list of all the information available on the internet about the Genshin Impact update that is supposed to go live soon. Read more to know about the Promise of a People's Dream Teaser.

Genshin Impact: Promise of a People's Dream Story teaser out now

Story Teaser: Promise of a People's Dream | Genshin Impact



A nation that surges ahead has become stuck in a fleeting shadow of a moment. Perhaps only if time stands still will Inazuma truly shine eternal...https://t.co/STHk1nn5ka#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 6, 2021

Genshin Impact makers have released a new teaser to explain the story of the new character being launched in the game. The teaser explains why the realm of Genshin Impact needs this “shadow”. Makers have shared the teaser on their Twitter handle with the caption, “A nation that surges ahead has become stuck in a fleeting shadow of a moment. Perhaps only if time stands still will Inazuma truly shine eternally…” Nothing much can be derived from this information released about Genshin Impact. Currently, the players of this anime-based game have been trying to find about the Genshin Impact System Requirements for the game to run seamlessly on their PC. Here is all the information needed to know about the Genshin Impact System Requirements.

More about Genshin Impact

Knowing about Genshin Impact System Requirements is a must to play the game seamlessly. Sometimes, the games can get too powerful for the PC processors which delivers a laggy performance while playing the game. Thus makers of such games often release a list of minimum and recommended PC requirements for the game to run seamlessly. The game’s pre-installation size is about 7.83 GB and more content needs to be downloaded before the game is available to play. To keep up with the game’s high-end graphics, follow all these Genshin Impact System Requirements listed by the makers.

Minimum requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5

Storage: 30GB

OS: Windows 7

GPU: Nvidia GeForce 1030

RAM: 8GB

Direct X: Version 11

Recommended requirements