Genshin Impact Redeem Codes: Check Latest Codes And How To Redeem Them

miHoYo’s Genshin Impact has become one of the most popular free-to-play games since its launch way back in 2020. Developers of this game have been releasing several updates to introduce new content to the game. Recently, they have introduced their Genshin Impact 2.3 update which has brought in a new set of Redeem codes to use in the game. Since then, the gamers have been trying to find all the new Genshin Impact Free Redeem Codes that have been released. Here is a list of all the new Free Redeem Codes released by miHoYo.

Genshin Impact v2.3 has been announced and players are already enjoying the game. For the maintenance of servers, players have also been rewarded a total of 300 prime gems. Players who will reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before the maintenance time started on November 24, 2021, are eligible for the Genshin Impact 2.3 update. Genshin Impact v3.2 has brought several new characters, weapons and quests.

Genshin Impact redeem codes

DFDWAS2BKH5M - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

CB7FS6KT2H59 - 100 Primogems and Hero's Wit

DVP12GSSJYPD - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

FDVTHFDD35HW - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora (only on the Chinese server)

DVEVG36HB4X6 - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystics Enhancement Ore (only on the Chinese server)

EEBTGEGHKLHS - 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit (only on the Chinese server)

BSPD3ZRXU985 - 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes?

Well, the makers have added an option to redeem these codes in the game. This is by going into the Account option menu of the game. All the codes released with the recent Genshin impact update need to be pasted there. The players are also required to be Adventure Rank 10 or higher to be eligible to redeem codes in Genshin Impact. Here are some steps that can be followed to redeem codes in Genshin Impact: