Genshin Impact Redeem Codes Released; Check How To Download Them For Free In India

miHoYo’s Genshin Impact has become one of the most popular free-to-play games since its launch way back in 2020. Developers of this game have been releasing several updates to introduce new content to the game. Recently, they have introduced their Genshin Impact 2.2 update which has brought in a new set of Redeem codes to use in the game. Since then, the gamers have been trying to find all the new Genshin Impact Free Redeem Codes that have been released. Here is a list of all the new Free Redeem Codes released by miHoYo.

Genshin Impact redeem codes

miHoYo’s new Genshin Impact 2.2 update introduced a new set of unseen content for the players. The game also has an option to claim all the redeem codes to get exclusive rewards that can be used for progressing further in the World of Genshin Impact. Keep in mind that these codes will be eligible to use for a limited time period, so redeem them the sooner possible. Here is a list of all the Genshin Impact Redeem Codes released with the latest update.

Use, “GENSHINGIFT” and get 50 primogems and three hero’s wit

Use, “CB7UU6KT2H59” and get x100 Primogems and x5 Hero’s Wit

Use, “NTPVU7JTJYPD” and get x100 Primogems and x50,000 Mora

Use, “GenshinEpic” and get x10000 Mora, x3 SquirrelFish, x3 Northern Apple Stew

Use, “GenshinGalaxy” and get x10000 Mora, x3 Hash Browns, x3 Northern Smoked Chicken

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes?

Well, the makers have added an option to redeem these codes in the game. This is by going into the Account option menu of the game. All the codes released with the recent Genshin impact update need to be pasted there. The players are also required to be Adventure Rank 10 or higher to be eligible to redeem codes in Genshin Impact. Here are some steps that can be followed to redeem codes in Genshin Impact:

First, the players are required to start the game and open the main menu of Genshin Impact.

Then try to look for the ‘Settings’ option and then click on it.

Then try to look for, ‘Account Option’ and click on it

In the window, players will be able to spot the Redeem Code option.

Then enter the Genshin Impact code in the required field and redeem the exclusive rewards.

Image: @Kiwikomomi/ Twitter