‘Genshin Impact’ Reveals 'Sayu Demo' Trailer: Check Out The Full Move List & Release Date

Genshin Impact is about to release two heroes, Yoimiya and Sayu on August 10, 2021. Although Sayu has not been seen in the Inazuma update yet, the newly launched trailer gives fans a new look at the lazy ninja. Sayu is the first anemo claymore hero in the game and as revealed in the trailer, it will come with new moves as well. Keep reading to know more about the Sayu demo trailer.

Sayu Demo Trailer reveals new moves

As it is seen in the demo, Sayu can transform into a Fuufuu Windwheel and deal with Anemo DMG by smashing into opponents at high speed. When the duration of the Windwheel attack ends, Sayu attacks the enemies with a Whirlwind Kick and deals AoE Anemo DMG. During the attack, Sayu can control the direction of her attacks as well. While the press version of the skill enters the character into the Fuufuu Windwheel state, the hold version lets the character increase resistance against interruption and triggers elemental absorption. The skill can last for 10 seconds at maximum.

Yet another skill displayed in the Sayu Demo trailer is the ability to summon the Muji-Muji Daruma. The helping character for Sayu is capable of dealing with Anemo DMG to opponents nearby and healing all party members in the vicinity. The amount of HP restores using Daruma's Anemo DMG is dependent on Sayu's ATK. The Daruma summoned will attack an opponent nearby, if nearby characters have an HP of over 70%. Additionally, if the HP of nearby players is less than 70%, it will heal the character with low HP first. In the absence of enemies, Daruma will heal nearby characters with over 70% HP as well.

The popularity of Sayu will depend upon the presence of other anemo heroes with players, like Venti, Kazuha or Xiao. However, for players who like Ninja with claymores, Sayu is something to be excited about. Now that the trailer is out, it is confirmed that a creator named LilyPichu is doing its voice. At the banner reset this week, both Sayu and Yoimiya will be launched. Keep reading for more updates about Genshin Impact.