Genshin Impact Salt Seals The Ruin Quest: Follow This Guide To Get Inside The Barrier

In Genshin Impact quests can be found almost everywhere. One such location for a rather weird quest is Sal Terrae. Players can locate it by going towards the north direction of Mingyun Village which is in a south-west direction from the Dawn Winery location. After reaching this place, players will find a sealed barrier along with a Gravestone right in front of it. Upon interacting with it, a message appears which says, "Salt seals the ruin within, none uninvited may enter in."

Genshin Impact Salt Seals the Ruin Inside

This quest has given a lot of trouble to the vast majority of the players in Genshin Impact. Even the forums are confused as to what is going on with this quest. But for all those who do not know, this barrier is not accessible in version 1.0 of the game. The update 1.1 is near and surely this will become a quest with its arrival.

While there is no legit way to get inside this barrier, a glitch was recently found which allows the players to enter the barrier. Since this location hasn't been developed completely by the game developers so all that exists here are a few chests and some flowers. The below footage shows a glitch by which the players can access these ruins.

