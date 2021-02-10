Genshin Impact Sayu: Is Sayu Going To Be The First Anemo Claymore Character?

Quick links:
Genshin Impact is an open-world action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo. The game features a fantasy open-world environment and action-based battle system using elemental magic and more. The developer miHoYo has announced that they have planned to release new content every 6 weeks. Genshin Impact update 1.4 is expected to be released in the middle of March to April. Continue reading to know about this upcoming update of Sayu in genshin Impact.
The update of 1.4 is going to bring a lot of new playable characters and Sayu could be one of them. Sayo is said to be an Anemo Claymore character. Since there haven't been any anemo claymore characters before, she could be the first Anemo Claymore character in the game. It is widely speculated that Sayu will have strong ties with the Inazuma region whether as story additions or as new function NPCs, like Qiqi. Inazuma characters are also supposed to arrive in the upcoming 1.4 update. Two of the best-unreleased characters that the players have been waiting for are listed below:
