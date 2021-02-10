Genshin Impact Sayu: Is Sayu Going To Be The First Anemo Claymore Character?

Genshin Impact is an open-world action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo. The game features a fantasy open-world environment and action-based battle system using elemental magic and more. The developer miHoYo has announced that they have planned to release new content every 6 weeks. Genshin Impact update 1.4 is expected to be released in the middle of March to April. Continue reading to know about this upcoming update of Sayu in genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Sayu

The update of 1.4 is going to bring a lot of new playable characters and Sayu could be one of them. Sayo is said to be an Anemo Claymore character. Since there haven't been any anemo claymore characters before, she could be the first Anemo Claymore character in the game. It is widely speculated that Sayu will have strong ties with the Inazuma region whether as story additions or as new function NPCs, like Qiqi. Inazuma characters are also supposed to arrive in the upcoming 1.4 update. Two of the best-unreleased characters that the players have been waiting for are listed below:

Kamisato Ayaka - The main character from the Inazuma story - Has a similar high-speed movement ability to Mona

Dainsleif - Announced at Tokyo Game Show 2020 - Appeared in official videos



Genshin Impact Characters

Albedo Geo Sword Male Mondstadt

Amber Pyro Bow Female Mondstadt

Barbara Hydro Catalyst Female Mondstadt

Beidou Electro Claymore Female Liyue

Bennett Pyro Sword Male Mondstadt

Chongyun Cryo Claymore Male Liyue

Diluc Pyro Claymore Male Mondstadt

Diona Cryo Bow Female Mondstadt

Fischl Electro Bow Female Mondstadt

Ganyu Cryo Bow Female Liyue

Jean Anemo Sword Female Mondstadt

Kaeya Cryo Sword Male Mondstadt

Keqing Electro Sword Female Liyue

Klee Pyro Catalyst Female Mondstadt

Lisa Electro Catalyst Female Mondstadt

Mona Hydro Catalyst Female Mondstadt

Ningguang Geo Catalyst Female Liyue

Noelle Geo Claymore Female Mondstadt

Qiqi Cryo Sword Female Liyue

Razor Electro Claymore Male Mondstadt

Sucrose Anemo Catalyst Female Mondstadt

Tartaglia Hydro Bow Male Snezhnaya

Traveller Adaptive Sword Player's Choice Mondstadt

Venti Anemo Bow Male Mondstadt

Xiangling Pyro Polearm Female Liyue

Xiao Anemo Polearm Male Liyue

Xingqiu Hydro Sword Male Liyue

Xinyan Pyro Claymore Female Liyue

Zhongli Geo Polearm Male Liyue



