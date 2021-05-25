Genshin Impact Shenli/Shenhe: Here's Everything To Know About Shenli

Genshin Impact is the go-to game for most players right now. This free-to-play game has created monstrous measures of promotion. Genshin Impact has made a rich and profound universe of Tevyat which is loaded up with content for major parts in each niche and corner. The game has puzzles, journeys, foes, and significantly more for the players to remain occupied in. Genshin Impact likewise upholds multiplayer, so players can crew and take on some Elite enemies. After its rise to fame, the game has become a victim to leakers and data miners. Thanks to the latest leak, many players are asking who is Shenli.

Genshin Impact Shenli

Shenli is one of the very few first characters that were data-mined when the game was released. Shenli’s actual name is Shenhe, but many players still refer to this character as Shenli. Players all around the world have been asking Who is Shenli and When is Shenli coming to the game. Shenli hasn’t been officially announced by Mihoyo, so there is no news about her arrival just yet. Normally the characters are shown by the game in some way or another, like artwork, teasers, trailers, and more. Shenli was data-mined along with 2 more characters, Hu Tao and Rosario, and both of them since then have made it to the game.

Till now the only available information about Shenli, is her unfinished model, which has been uploaded on various social media platforms. Players also assumed that this character would have Cryo vision and will wield a Claymore, but a recently released character called Eula came with these attributes that were associated with Shenhe. Players might find some gameplay videos of this character on Youtube, but these are fan-made, the official model isn’t available for use yet. Shenli’s arrival in Genshin Impact has no official date, players will just have to wait until Mihoyo decides to make Shenli available to the people.

-Shenli (Shen He)-



In recent stories, we know her as the crane Adepti, Cloud Retainer.

Her name, Shen He, also means God of Crane.

She is a cyro claymore user and probably a 5 star character.



Here are some of her images, made by fans.#genshinimpact #原神#shenli pic.twitter.com/ODeFw1UIjs — Hizumin (@EunHizumi) January 19, 2021

Genshin Impact Eula Banner

The Eula banner is the latest in the game, featuring an all-new character and several other characters that players can wish for. The Eula Banner release date was set for the 18th of May and the players can now try their luck by wishing on this banner. The characters that players can avail by wishing on the Eula banner are Eula, Xingqui, Xinyan, and Beidou. Eula is a Cryo character that wields a Claymore, this is a very strong character and the players should get their hands on it as soon as possible.

