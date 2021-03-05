Genshin Impact Teucer's Tour: Here Is A Brief Guide To Complete This Quest

Quick links:
Teucer in Genshin Impact is a young boy from Snezhnaya who came to Liyue for finding his older brother, Tartaglia. He is the youngest among all his siblings, and due to this he has been kept in the dark about Tartaglia's status as a Harbinger. In terms of appearance, Teucer is a young boy who has pale freckled skin, blue eyes, and orange hair and he looks a lot like his older brother. He wears traditional Snezhnayan clothes which include a brown and white bomber hat.
Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Lending A Paw: Here Is A Comprehensive Guide For This Request
Also read | PS5 Restock For March: Know When You Can Get Your Hands On The Next Generation Console
Teucer's Terrific Tour is the second part of the Monocerus Caeli Chapter: Act I, Tartaglia's Story Quest: Mighty Cyclops' Adventure. Follow the steps below to complete this Teucer's Tour quest:
Update 1.4 will feature the Windblume festival along with some new characters. This Windblume festival is going to take place in Mondstadt and it could be similar to the Lantern Rite event. Here is what the players could do in the Lantern Rite event:
Another information is about one of the new characters, known as Rosaria. She was leaked on Twitter by @dimbreathjr and it shows some animations of a red-haired spear user. Rosaria can be seen as performing a combo, a charged attack, and a dive into the river.
Rosaria charged attack, diving and swimming animations.— Dimbreath (@dimbreathjr) February 28, 2021
Special thanks to @lumie_lumie pic.twitter.com/lfzBU81Wn8
Also read | Genshin Impact: What Is Gladiator's Finale? Find All The Details In This Guide
Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Ferris Wheel: Which Characters To Choose As Companions?