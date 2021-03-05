Genshin Impact Teucer's Tour: Here Is A Brief Guide To Complete This Quest

Teucer in Genshin Impact is a young boy from Snezhnaya who came to Liyue for finding his older brother, Tartaglia. He is the youngest among all his siblings, and due to this he has been kept in the dark about Tartaglia's status as a Harbinger. In terms of appearance, Teucer is a young boy who has pale freckled skin, blue eyes, and orange hair and he looks a lot like his older brother. He wears traditional Snezhnayan clothes which include a brown and white bomber hat.

Teucer's Terrific Tour is the second part of the Monocerus Caeli Chapter: Act I, Tartaglia's Story Quest: Mighty Cyclops' Adventure. Follow the steps below to complete this Teucer's Tour quest:

The first thing you need to do is take Teucer out to the toy store and talk to him.

The second part will require you to bring Teucer to Wanmin Restaurant and talk to him again.

Finally you need to bring him to the wharf and talk to him three times.

After all the talking is done, get him to where Childe is and finish the Treasure Hoarder's test by obtaining the treasure Note that you need to claim the treasure within a duration of 80 seconds.

Talk to the member of the Treasure Hoarders

Go to Childe's location to look for Teucer & defeat all the Fatui recruits.

Genshin Impact Update

Update 1.4 will feature the Windblume festival along with some new characters. This Windblume festival is going to take place in Mondstadt and it could be similar to the Lantern Rite event. Here is what the players could do in the Lantern Rite event:

Complete new missions to receive BEP

A large number of story-quests to unlock valuable items like Primogems and Hero’s Wit

Side-quests to obtain Festive Fever and valuable items

A tabletop game with peace talismans and sigils rewards

Xiao lanterns that you can craft using resources

Another information is about one of the new characters, known as Rosaria. She was leaked on Twitter by @dimbreathjr and it shows some animations of a red-haired spear user. Rosaria can be seen as performing a combo, a charged attack, and a dive into the river.

