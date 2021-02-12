Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus Guide: A Clear Overview About This Event

Genshin Impact is an open-world action role playing game. It is developed and published by miHoYo. You’ll be able to play this game on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Android iOS, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5. In this post, we are going to learn all about the Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus event, what is Theater Mechanicus event and more.

Theater Mechanicus in Genshin Impact is a new Tower Defense activity that you can complete during the Lantern Rite event. This activity is also related to the various currencies and rewards such as Xiao Lanterns, Veneficus Sigils, and Peace Talismans. In the upcoming section, we’ll get to know about the Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus event.

Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus event guide

There are several sub-tasks you need to finish in order to successfully complete this event. We’ll give you a list of things and the required details of each one of them that you have to get through. Read it carefully, as it’ll help to progress you to the next level.

Obtaining Xiao Lanterns and beginning a Theater Mechanicus run. First, make sure you’ve completed the starter quests to unlock the Lantern Rite festival itself. One of these quests has you talking to an NPC named Jingming who’ll let you know how to craft Xiao Lanterns. Xiao Lanterns can be crafted via the alchemy bench. After crafting a Xiao Lantern, go and speak to Ruijin. She’s at Liyue Harbor right next to Ji Tong. Ruijin will let you do one trial run of Theater Mechanicus for free. However, all subsequent runs require one Xiao Lantern.

The basics of Theater Mechanicus. As we’ve mentioned earlier, the Theater Mechanicus activity in Genshin Impact is a tower defense mini game, meaning you need to set up elemental Mechanici to stop waves of enemies from escaping the stage. You continue to control your characters while within the Theater Mechanicus arena, but your attacks will deal no damage, and you won’t generate any energy for your Elemental Burst. What you can use, however, are your Elemental Skills.

Maps, challenges, and Veneficus Sigils. In any given Theater Mechanicus stage there are nodes where you install Mechanicus towers, and it’s on you to figure out what towers work best in what locations. Before every wave, you’ll be given a quick brief of what enemies will appear and you’ll want to set up your Mechanici in such a way that prevents the enemies from escaping the arena. The purple portals they spawn from will be visible in both the overview map and on the field, and the route enemies will be traced by a red/blue light on the ground towards the blue exit portal.

Armory: The best Mechanici tower upgrades. For the Theater Mechanicus event, just head to the Genshin Impact armory page. From there, peruse everywhere so you can look over several towers, which are also called Veneficus Mechanicus. At the moment, there are only five towers that are available but don't worry as the remaining ones will be added in the upcoming months. Do Not forget that Veneficus Sigils are required to upgrade a tower. The cost of it will increase as you advance. The tower descriptions are provided by Games Predator.

