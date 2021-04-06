Genshin Impact Thousand Questions With Paimon Answers: Event Duration And Eligibility

Genshin Impact has been one of the most popular Gatcha-based games of all time. The players have recently been trying to figure out things related to the Thousand questions with Paimon quiz. The players have been curious to know about the new additions and challenges that have been added to the game. So we have managed to gather some information about the Genshin Impact quiz. Read more:

Genshin Impact Thousand Questions with Paimon

Event Duration

Begins 2021/04/06 13:00! (UTC+8)

Eligibility

Adventure Rank 10 or above

How to Access Event

Go to HoYoLAB

More about Genshin Impact

A popular character named Bhaizu has been rumoured to be added to the game. This Genshin Impact 1.5 leak has been one of the most talked-about topics recently. No official announcements have been made by the makers themselves but there are a number of rumours about the same. Apart from the rumours, there have also been a number of data miners that have confirmed that Baizhu is going to be added to the game. Read more about the Genshin Impact 1.25 leak.

A number of streamers have been playing this game continuously and are certainly loving it. This free-to-play action role-playing game has been developed and published by miHoYo. During its launch, Genshin Impact managed to collect around $250 million within a month, making it one of the largest mobile game launches in history. A number of people ask about the characters available in the game. So we have listed a complete Genshin Impact Tier list right here.

S Tier

Diluc for DPS

Fischl for Support

Qiqi as Healer

Venti for Support

A Tier

Barbara as Healer

Chongyun for DPS

Jean as Healer

Keqing for DPS

Mona for DPS

Razor for DPS

Traveler (Anemo) for Support

Xiangling for DPS, Support

Xiao for DPS

B Tier

Kaeya for Support

Klee for DPS

Ningguang for DPS

Sucrose for Support

Traveler (Geo) for Support

Xingqiu for Support

C Tier

Beidou for DPS

Bennett for DPS, Support

Lisa for Support

Noelle for DPS, Healer

Promo Image Source: Genshin Impact Twitter