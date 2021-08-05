Genshin Impact To Bring Back Their Lost Riches Event: Rewards, Release Date And More

Genshin Impact makers are currently planning to bring in their popular Lost Riches event back for the players. This information was confirmed by a post shared on Genshin Impact’s Twitter handle. The players will be required to find these buried treasures throughout the game by interacting with Treasure-Seeking Seelie. Completing this new Genshin Impact event will grant the players with exciting rewards including Primogems and a unique Mini Seelie gadget. The event is supposed to start on August 6th and it is supposed to be live for a total of 10 days which is August 16th. Players are curious to learn more about Lost Riches event release date and rewards.

Lost Riches event release date, Rewards and more

To be eligible for participation in this event, the players should at least need to be above Adventure Rank 30. The players will also be required to finish the Ritou Escape Plan which is an early quest in the new Inazuma region. The challenge has added a total of 14 treasure areas which will be revealed by an event-exclusive NPC, Ulman. The NPC is going to reveal two new areas each week trying to spread out the entire event in a span of 10 days. A new Ulman’s Treasure Book is also going to be released by the makers to help locate these new treasures through the map. The Seelie will help the players locate these treasures by making it glow if the buried treasure is in the nearby area.

More about Genshin Impact

A number of new Genshin Impact rewards like Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora will all be available to buy with Iron Coins in the game. The event also allows the players to get the Mini Seelie by participating in the Lost Riches event. miHoYo recently shared a post on their Twitter account to announce the release of this new pyrotechnician, Yoimiya. A story released by the makers confirms that this Yoimiya is the owner of Naganohara Fireworks and she loves to help people by resolving their issues. Her elemental skills look very similar to the fireworks she loves and her base attack allows the users to shoot 5 consecutive shots. Keep an eye out for any updates on the release of these new additions to the game.