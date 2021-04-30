Genshin Impact Traveling Salesman: Here Is A Brief Guide You Must Check Out

Quick links:
Image Source: miHoYo
After completing a shockingly long new quest in Genshin Impact, the player will be given the Serenitea pot, which allows them to select one of three Genshin Impact realm layouts (at least at first) in which they can put all kinds of fun furnishings, assuming they can find the appropriate Genshin Impact wood locations for the necessary crafting materials. Continue reading the article to know how to join friend teapot in Genshin Impact.
According to miHoYo, the players will receive new features in the future, such as gardening and furnishings with which we can communicate, so the process is likely to expand with future updates. You must have at least Adventure Rank 35 to participate. Once you've arrived, begin the search 'A New Star Approaches' before moving on to 'A Teapot Called Home.' Yanfei, one of the new characters in the upcoming 1.5 update, is met during this quest.
Madame Ping in Liyue will assign you to find some rare materials with Yanfei in exchange for a present during the two-part search. It takes a while and consists mostly of chats and cutscenes, but when you need to show Krosl evidence, do so in the following order: Mingxing Jewelry, Bubu Pharmacy, The Jade Mystery