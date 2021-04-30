Genshin Impact Traveling Salesman: Here Is A Brief Guide You Must Check Out

After completing a shockingly long new quest in Genshin Impact, the player will be given the Serenitea pot, which allows them to select one of three Genshin Impact realm layouts (at least at first) in which they can put all kinds of fun furnishings, assuming they can find the appropriate Genshin Impact wood locations for the necessary crafting materials. Continue reading the article to know how to join friend teapot in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Traveling Salesman

According to miHoYo, the players will receive new features in the future, such as gardening and furnishings with which we can communicate, so the process is likely to expand with future updates. You must have at least Adventure Rank 35 to participate. Once you've arrived, begin the search 'A New Star Approaches' before moving on to 'A Teapot Called Home.' Yanfei, one of the new characters in the upcoming 1.5 update, is met during this quest.

Madame Ping in Liyue will assign you to find some rare materials with Yanfei in exchange for a present during the two-part search. It takes a while and consists mostly of chats and cutscenes, but when you need to show Krosl evidence, do so in the following order: Mingxing Jewelry, Bubu Pharmacy, The Jade Mystery

Genshin Impact Update 1.5

New and Featured Characters Zhongli - This will be a RERUN Eula - This is going to be an entirely new character Yanfei - This is going to be an entirely new character

New and Featured Weapons Song of Broken Pines - This is going to be entirely new

Events Energy Amplifier Initiation: Free Diona Event Unusual Hilichurl Event: Mimi Tomo Hide and Seek Event: Windtrace

Quests Act II of the Zhongli Story Quest Act I of the Eula Story Quest Noelle Hangout II: Knightly Exam Prep Diona Hangout I: The Cat and the Cocktail Battlefront: Misty Dungeon Overflowing Mastery

Enemies Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning Cryo Hypostasis Azhdaha

Features and Quality of Life Improvements A brand new and much awaited Housing System Transient Resin Sanctifying Items to Enhance Artifacts Boss Resin Cost Adjustment Doubled Companionship EXP in Co-op Delete Unused Voice Packs In-Game Notifications before Events end Harder to Delete Friends

Housing System - Serenitea Pot 200+ Furnishings Crafting and Shops Available Traveling Salesman Items Vary for each Player Gardening Planned Placing Characters Planned Furniture Interaction Planned No HP Recovery



Image Source: miHoYo