Genshin Impact Triple Layered Consomme: Learn How To Get This Recipe Here

Genshin Impact is a beautiful anime style RPG game created by Mihoyo. They have created an amazing open world for the players to dive in and get on with their quest completion. Genshin Impact is a game that keeps on giving. Even after completing the main story quests, there are a huge number of side quests that players can attempt to complete, along with that they can also grab all-new rewards and find and collect new treasures in the game. Players want to know how to get triple layered Consomme in Genshin Impact.

How to get Triple Layered Consomme in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact Triple Layered Consomme is one of the items the players need to collect in a quest called Return of the Jade Chamber. While participating in the quest, the players need to find plans to help build the torn-down Jade Chamber and for that players need to find Jifang to collect the Meadow of Shadow. Jifang will not have this item and will send the player to Qingzhou in Wangshu Inn. This character requests the players to find a Genshin Impact Triple Layered Consomme for them in order to help them with the Meadow of Shadow. Here’s how to get the Triple Layered Consommme in Genshin Impact:

First, the players need to Teleport to the Sea of Clouds in Liyue.

Then they need to head over to the Wanmin Restaurant and Speak to Chef Mao and buy the recipe for the Triple Layered Consomme.

This recipe will require the player to gather certain items in order to cook it

The items the players need to collect are Two Ham, One Bamboo Shot, Two Foul, and One Mushroom.

Cook the Triple Layered Consomme and take it to Qingzhou who will then direct the player with further objectives to complete the Return of the Jade World Quest.

Qingzhou will send the players to Master Lu, this character will request the players to drive away from the boars from the bamboo forest.

The players can drive them away by simply killing them. After the job is done the players need to report back to Master Lu who will then direct them to go and find Baiwen.

Players need to go and speak to Baiwen and this will be the last step in order to complete the Return of the Jade Chamber World Quest.

